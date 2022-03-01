Raleigh County schools will be getting $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan as part of the latest round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va.
The funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.
To date, West Virginia has received more than $39 million from the fund.
The Emergency Connectivity Fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan, which passed the Senate in March 2021, to provide $7.17 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country. It included key provisions authored by Senator Manchin, according to the press release, which prioritized rural areas.