Raleigh County schools will be getting $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan as part of the latest round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund, according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va.

The funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

To date, West Virginia has received more than $39 million from the fund.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan, which passed the Senate in March 2021, to provide $7.17 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country. It included key provisions authored by Senator Manchin, according to the press release, which prioritized rural areas.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video