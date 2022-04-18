Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter issued a reminder to county residents on Monday to pay their 2021 taxes by April 30.
“We sent out reminders early in the year for people who hadn’t paid their taxes, yet,” said Van Meter. “We’re giving everyone til the 30th of this month.”
Van Meter said residents who pay personal property and real estate taxes by the end of the business day on April 30 will not be charged additional fees and will not have their names published in the newspaper.
By state law, delinquent taxes must be advertised publicly.
“They can come in the courthouse and pay their taxes,” Van Meter said. “They call call in by phone and do it, or they can do it on our website.
“This is just a reminder to people so they don’t get additional fees or published in the paper.”
Taxes may be paid by visiting www.raleighcountysheriff.com or by calling 304-255-9194.
Residents may also visit the Tax Office at the Raleigh Courthouse on Main Street to pay taxes in person.