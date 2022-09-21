Eighty-two year old Howard Biggers of Raleigh County has never missed voting in a single election since he was eligible to do so.
Even while serving overseas in France for 26 months for the U.S. Air Force, Biggers said he still made sure to cast a ballot.
“I never missed,” he said. “Still haven’t missed. Even though I may not get what I want, I got the privilege of doing it.”
For his dedicated voting record, Biggers, along with 40 other Raleigh County residents, were inducted into the West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame during a ceremony Wednesday at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.
This recognition if given to voters who have cast a ballot in an election for a period of 50 or more consecutive years.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore were present Wednesday to hand out certificates and recognize these individuals.
“Voting is one of the most important things that we can do in this country,” Moore said. “Blood has been shed to give us this right over the years. . . . it's a great honor and it shows your patriotism.”
As a veteran whose children have also served in the U.S. military, Warner said he takes the right to vote very seriously and was honored to be able to recognize those in the state who feel the same way.
He went on to say that voting is not only the best but the right way for citizens to voice their opinions.
“When people do what we're supposed to do, and that is take our concerns to the ballot box, as opposed to burning federal buildings in Seattle and Portland and Minneapolis and marching on (the U.S. Capitol) Building on January 6 – that's not the way Americans are supposed to settle our disputes,” Warner said. “We're supposed to settle it at the ballot box. And so you guys have been protecting American democracy for 50 years, every election. You haven't missed a one and that's what we're here to celebrate today.”
Warner said he initially started the West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame two years ago after seeing the high voter participation rate in Lewis County which is typically around 70 percent.
He added that he wanted to find a way to acknowledge that level of participation as well as recognize others in the state who also had that same level of dedication to voting.
West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice William “Bill” R. Wooton along with his wife Shir were among the 41 longtime voters recognized Wednesday.
Bill Wooton said that for the majority of those years, his name was on the ballot.
“My name was on the primary election ballot in every election from 1974 through 2020,” he said.
While being on the ballot was definitely a reason to go vote, Bill Wooton said it was never the main reason, and he would have voted regardless.
“The two responsibilities of the citizen are voting and jury service,” he said. “. . . people don't realize how precious the right (to vote) is and how privileged we are to have it.”
The 41 Raleigh County residents inducted into the West Virginia Voter Hall of Fame include:
Mildred Allison, Phyllis Bawgus, Franklin Bevins, Howard L Biggers, Jack Bowden Jr., Richard Bradford, Lonnie Burnside, James Calvert, William W Clarke, John R Ellison, Sara Ellison, Bobbie Galyean, Darrell Garcia, Catherine Griffith, Barbara Gwinn, Eugene K Harvey, Anna M Jarrell, David Johnson, Betty Kale, Lucille Lambert, William R Lilly, James L Long, James Maynor, Burlis Meadows, Paul Mills, Albert Minter Jr., Alice J Morris, Earl W Murphy, Richard E Pate, Tommy Payne, Mary Pedro, Philip C Pettry, Cristiene Rakes, Carl Reed, Larry Snuffer, Jerry Todd, Judy Toney, Eldridge Ward, Armita Whetsel, William R Wooton and Shirliebeth Wooton.
Following the presentation of the voter certificates, Warner presented Moore with a plaque naming him an "Honorary Secretary of State" for Moore's service as the chief elections officer for Raleigh County.
Moore said he was shocked but also humbled by the award.
Moore has served as Raleigh County Clerk for the past six years. He previously served as Raleigh County Sheriff for two terms and is a retired Beckley Police officer.
