A few days before he won the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney’s race, Republican candidate Ben Hatfield told The Register-Herald he would systematically change the way crime is handled in court if he won the election.
He also said Raleigh County’s court docket was not being managed well enough and he would get a better handle on things, if given the chance.
There were too many felony cases sitting on the court docket at any given time, he said.
Hatfield will get his chance to deliver on his promises.
He unseated Kristen Keller, Raleigh County's longtime prosecuting attorney, in the November election, winning by 10 percentage points.
And on Monday, Hatfield took his oath of office.
Days before his swearing-in ceremony, Hatfield told The Register-Herald he’s excited and ready.
“The job is new, but the system to me is like the back of my hand – I’ve been doing it for a while,” said Hatfield. “I don’t expect any growing pains with the law. The law part comes natural to me… That’s what I’m trained to do.”
Although Hatfield has elected to keep almost all of Keller’s existing staff, as he says they’re a great hardworking group, he says he will be making other changes.
It’s going to take awhile before drastic changes will be seen, he says.
There are 12 homicide cases sitting on the active circuit court docket, which Hatfield will inherit.
“I want the people to know what I’m taking over,” he said. "I’m taking over a circuit court docket that’s right now sitting at 619 cases. That’s a lot. January is a grand jury month, so I’m getting ready to present another 100 to 120 cases before the grand jury. So, after the grand jury, that’s just shy of 800 cases.”
The grand jury happens in Raleigh County three times a year.
Hatfield will have eight assistant prosecuting attorneys to help him with the caseload, but it’s still a lot to manage, he says.
“My first 120 days of me taking office is going to be cleaning up,” he said. "If you buy a house that needs to be demolished, it’s the demo.
“I’m not picking up something that I’m starting from scratch,” he said. "I’m picking up something that I have to manage the way it’s been managed before. I have to get a hold of that.”
In addition to the circuit court caseload, the prosecuting attorney is also responsible for handling other cases such as magistrate court, child abuse and neglect (CPS), juvenile status and delinquency cases, mental hygiene cases and extraditions.
“Magistrate court is its own beast,” said Hatfield. “It runs in between 2,500 to 3,000 cases a year… It’s an overwhelming amount of stuff.”
Hatfield says his goal is to create a well-oiled machine that is maintained to run efficiently.
He wants to cut the circuit court docket down to approximately 300 to 350 cases.
“That’s a drastic cut,” he said. “What that will allow is my assistants that are handling felony cases to try one to two cases per year per assistant and that will make six to eight trials per year.”
Echoing his promises on the campaign trail, Hatfield says this will give Raleigh County “the opportunity to put teeth back in the judicial system so we don’t have to give plea deals to everyone because we’re not swimming in 800 cases anymore.”
Hatfield recognizes there is plenty of crime in Raleigh County.
“It is known or has been known for years that if you want to commit crime locally, Raleigh County is the place to do it,” he said.
He says surrounding counties have much stricter penalties for committing crime and he wants to create tougher penalties in Raleigh County.
While he is aware of his challenges ahead, he says he’s excited and up for the challenge.
“They always say kids are the future, but when it comes time to elect people, it tends to be the same thing. I’m excited that the community decided that they wanted a change.”
Hatfield says his parents, Ronnie and Shirley Hatfield, were huge supporters in his campaign run.
“I was fortunate enough to have an absolutely tremendous childhood and upbringing. I attribute almost all of my success for the childhood I grew up in,” said Hatfield. “I thank my parents for all of my support then and all for the support they’ve given me throughout my professional career as well.”
Hatfield is a Wyoming County native and former assistant prosecuting attorney who once worked under Keller. He was most recently working as an attorney at Farmer, Cline and Campbell.
Hatfield is married to Megan Hatfield, a teacher at St. Frances De Sales School. The Hatfields have three daughters and reside in the Grandview area.