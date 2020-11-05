Raleigh County Commission is adding a spillway to an existing dam at Lake Stephens, a popular recreational lake in Surveyor, Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver and Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams reported.
Work crews at Lake Stephens are building the $372,000 spillway, which is a channel that controls the release of water from a dam into a downstream area. Williams said the crest of the dam is also being raised, all under orders from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).
Williams said the order was given prior to 2018, when she was hired, after WVDEP changed specifications for the dam in anticipation of any heavy flood that may occur within a 100-year period.
"(WVDEP is) planning for a 100-year flood," she said. "The amount of rainfall that would fall in said flood is more than what our dam was certified to handle.
"They said we needed to make upgrades to the dam to be able to handle this amount of rainfall in a short period of time."
The 100-year flood model is a flood plain that may occur in 100 years and does not mean that such floods may occur just once every 100 years or that one massive flood will occur every 100 years.
Raleigh County suffered 10 to 14 flood disasters from 1967 to 2009, according to the State Department of Homeland Security.
Lake Stephens is a 23,000-acre park that features a 272-acre lake. The park was developed, starting in 1959, around the site of an old fishing and hunting camp that hunters and trappers established in 1792 at the insistence of Stephen English, and the park now bears his name, according to the Lake Stephens website.
The dam was built in 1959 when the land was acquired, and it was completed, with the current spillway, in 1963.
Jim Hall, a 95-year-old Raleigh County resident, said in September that he helped raise money to match the grant given to begin construction and was also involved with two bond-levy elections that raised money for the lake.
Tolliver said the county is paying the money from its own budget, and Williams reported that crews from Beckley Drilling and Blasting and Alpine Construction are working on the spillway and dam crest. It is possible that the upgrades will be completed by January, if the weather permits.
Winter boat launch will be opened as soon as the water levels in the lake are high enough to launch a boat, she added. Bank fishing will continue uninterrupted.
Williams anticipated that construction will be complete and that water levels will be restored by the summer 2021 season, which starts on Memorial Day weekend. Swimming, summer boating and camping will not likely be impacted.
"That's why we're doing it in these particular months, so it doesn't impact any of that," she explained.
The work is not expected to harm wildlife like ducks and geese that live at the lake, said Tolliver.
Lake Stephens currently offers a marina, concession stand, beach, inflatable water park and splash pad, along with camping, picnic and event hosting at the Pavillion.