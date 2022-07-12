Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will be offering a six-session program at Lake Stephens designed to teach the basics of swimming.
The program will feature five sessions that are 30 minutes each session.
There are two time slots for different age groups…
• 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. for 2-5 year-olds
• 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. for ages 6 and over.
There is limited availability in each class.
Floats and kick boards will be provided. Participants will be reminded to bring their own swimwear, sunblock, towel and any other supplies they may want or need. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
Events will be held at 1400 Lake Stephens Road, Surveyor, on the beach located in the recreation area. Cost will be $55 per student, which includes beach pass for the days of the lessons. Weather permitting, the dates of the classes are: July 16, July 23, August 6, August 13 and August 20.
To sign up, email lakestephenswv@gmail.com or phone 304-934-5323.