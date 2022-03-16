Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is asking companies to submit proposals to run concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park for one year.
The primary responsibility would be to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities.
Renewal of the contact is optional.
The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball.
Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
For a copy of a draft concession agreement email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.
For more information, visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.