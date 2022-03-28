Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is asking the public to help build county playgrounds – to the tune of more than $1 million – that every child will be able to enjoy, Executive Director Molly Williams said Monday.
Since January, Parks and Recreation has been raising money for the playgrounds at Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Fitzpatrick Park and Lake Stephens. The total cost to give the new playgrounds to county children is $1,078,539, Williams said. The county has raised more than $270,000 and is hoping the public will help to raise the remaining $806,000.
The new playgrounds are handicap-accessible, Williams explained. She said that the current playgrounds at the three parks are outdated, but the new playgrounds will be “not like anything” else in southern West Virginia.
"Each playground will contain an energy piece that uses the energy produced to play music and lights,” the Raleigh Parks and Recreation website states. "In addition, there are several panels with features that also use their play energy to engage children in discovering their potential energy.
"These three playgrounds are multi-functional. They will connect children to energy use around them. They will show kids their potential energy literally and figuratively.
"The playgrounds will feed their minds, bodies and souls,” according to information posted on the website.
The playground equipment is designed for individuals of all abilities and disabilities, including handicapped, bringing children together in one play space to learn and play together.
To contribute to the playground project, donors may make a cash gift of any amount, sponsor a piece of equipment or do a Giving Club.
She said that it’s also welcome for donors to host an event to showcase the Park and Recreation Authority’s project.
“It will be a great improvement at all of the parks,” Raleigh Commission Dave Tolliver noted Monday.
Those who want to learn more about the playgrounds and ways to help fund the projects may visit https://raleighcountyparks.org/coming-soon/
They may also call 304-934-5323 or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.
Tax-deductible donations may be made at https://bit.ly/PlayItForwardSWV.