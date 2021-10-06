Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday approved a $250,000 allocation for a sewer project in the Crab Orchard-MacArthur Public Service District (PSD).
Commission President Dave Tolliver said the money will be used for right-of-way land purchases, engineering services and lawyer services. The commission has also granted $50,000 for the pre-engineering services on the project, to date, he added.
All of the money for the $7.3 million project comes from the Coal Reallocation Fund.
The sewer project must be completed within a year, he added.
"Once the project is going, we'll be reimbursed for the $300,000 we gave them, and we'll use that money on another project," he said. "It's a rotating process that we do."
The new sewer system will start on W.Va. 3 at the bottom of Harper and will go to Old Eccles Road in Eccles, said Tolliver. At Old Eccles Road, three pumps will take the waste up the hill into Crab Orchard/MacArthur PSD, where it will enter existing sewer lines at Fox Run.
"Sewer projects usually take about four years," said Tolliver. "We gave $2 million to get this project going, so we can get sewer from going into people's yards."
• The commission also approved a memorandum of understanding that Regional Optical Communications and Region One Workforce will provide preliminary engineering studies to identify areas of unserved and served broadband in the county. The mapping, which is $3,500, will prioritize locations of broadband expansion.
The engineering firm will invoice the $3,500 charge to Region One, and Region One will invoice it to the county, Tolliver said.
• The commission set trick-or-treat hours in the county for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. Tolliver said the goal is to ensure that more people are at home during trick-or-treat time. On Halloween, which falls on Sunday in 2021, many people would be in evening church services during those hours.