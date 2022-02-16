Raleigh County NAACP to recognize local leaders

The Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will honor several local leaders Saturday during a combined celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month.
The event will take place Saturday at the Central Baptist Church in Beckley. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the celebration starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by refreshments.
Temperatures will be checked at the doors, and those in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Barbara L. Charles, president of the Raleigh County NAACP, said they had to combine their usual celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Black History Month because weather forced them to cancel their usual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration last month.
Despite the delay, Charles said she is proud to finally be able to honor retired Raleigh County teacher Quincy A. Madison, who is this year’s recipient of the Living Legend Award.
She added that everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Also set to be recognized Saturday is Bishop Eunice D. McDowell Jones, who will be receiving the Community Service Award for 18 years of service and commitment through the “Feed My Sheep” Outreach Ministries Program that delivers and serves meals to seniors, veterans, shut-Ins and homeless individuals in the Raleigh County area.
The MC for Saturday’s program will be Denise Seay, an accomplished Beckley musician.
Music will be performed by Crystal Tucker, known for putting together the Motown Revue in Beckley.
The featured speaker will be Pastor James H. Cox, a former recipient of the Living Legend Award. Cox is also a Vietnam veteran and was the first African American postal union representative in West Virginia, Charles said.
The theme for Cox’s address will be “Can’t we all just get along,” which was famously said by Rodney King after being beaten by police during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
Charles said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold is also expected to attend to congratulate the awardees.
Charles said the purpose of the celebration and the awards is to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as recognize those present who are making a difference in the Black community so they can serve as a living inspiration to future generations.
“We have been having the Martin Luther King Jr. Day (celebration) since his death, and people have absorbed ‘I have a dream.’ We understand his legacy,” she said. “And now, with our generation that's coming along, people hear what’s happened then, but they don't understand that the same things that we had been through, we're still experiencing now. So, we need to recognize people that are addressing those things now.”
Charles said it is for this reason that Madison was chosen to receive the Raleigh County NAACP 2022 Living Legend Award.
Madison served as a teacher in Raleigh County, where he taught music and choir for 40 years.
During his tenure at Park Junior High School, he became the first African American Raleigh County Teacher of the Year. He was also the first African American Milken Family Foundation National Award Winning Educator from Raleigh County.
In 2018, Madison founded BEAUTY (Black Educators Are United Totally – Yes!), which to date has given over $50,000 in scholarships and stipends to African American students to aid in their pursuit of higher education.
Madison said he feels honored to receive the Living Legend Award.
“It means to me that I have touched the lives of others in a positive way and that I have lived to see it,” he said.
Madison said he remembers being told by his family to “represent the family well,” which is something he has always strived to do.
As a former educator, Madison said he has a great passion for helping students, which is why he and other educators founded BEAUTY.
“What we realized was that our children need help. Especially kids in our community that may not have some of the advantages that other kids have,” he said. “And because we have experience and know what lies ahead, we feel that we can help them.”
Madison said Martin Luther King Jr. has always served as an inspiration to him and he can only hope to be that person for others.
“Martin Luther King Jr. was very inspiring for me and I feel connected to him in that he and I are both members of the same fraternity,” said Madison noting that both are in the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. “In a way, I feel like I am continuing some of the goals and values that he had.”
As part of their usual Black History Month celebration, Charles said two books of significance to the Black community will be donated to the Raleigh County Public Library.
The first book being donated is “Perilous, Prophet and Papa: The Life of Rev. Nelson B. Staples, Jr.” written by Pastor Jerry R. Staples.
Rev. Nelson B. Staples, Jr. was the founder and builder of the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Beckley, which had over 800 members on the church roster during his tenure.
The book is written by his son, Pastor Jerry R. Staples.
The second book being donated is “One Crazy Summer,” which is a historical fiction novel by Rita Williams-Garcia.