A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty Thursday to the sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Thomas John Mills, 36, of Beckley, admitted that between March and October 2020 he coerced a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct, including masturbation and the lascivious exhibition of her genitals for the purpose of creating images and videos.
Mills had the minor take pictures and videos to send to him and had her participate in live video chats where he told her to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
Mills pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and faces at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 25.