A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Sept. 21, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Shady Spring residence of Larry Wayne Meadows, 70. Officers found approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, and a large assortment of prescription pills.
Meadows admitted that he possessed these drugs with the intent to distribute them. Meadows further admitted to possessing four firearms that officers also found inside his residence.
Meadows is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.