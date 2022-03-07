The number of stray dogs and cats in Raleigh County is overwhelming the county’s only animal shelter, which is operated by the non-profit Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC).
Since mid-February, the shelter has been unable to accept most dogs that are brought in by Raleigh Animal Control.
To solve the problem, county and city officials are examining the possibility of opening a county-operated animal shelter, one that would euthanize animals, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Monday.
“It’s a tough issue, for sure,” Rappold said. “In time — whether soon or after more study — I feel there is a good chance the county and city find it necessary to team up on a facility to handle the problem animals picked by by Animal Control.
“The Humane Society operates at beyond maximum capacity now, and I don’t see that improving.”
Offering an alternative plan, Raleigh Commission President Greg Duckworth suggested in a meeting with HSRC Board President Nancy Johnson and city and county officials on Monday that the county instead pay to add a kennel at HSRC and enter into a memorandum of understanding that the new kennel will be used for animals that are picked up by Raleigh Animal Control.
To ensure that the shelter does not run out of space again, Duckworth suggested, the county could donate money for the HSRC foster specialist to advertise adoptable animals so that they are moved from the shelter more quickly.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed that construction of a shelter is a strong possibility but said the decision has not yet been finalized. County officials are still speaking with representatives from Preston and Mason counties, which both operate shelters.
“The city and the county are going to look at some property that we own, in the surrounding area, around the Beckley area, and if we find a suitable spot, there’s a good possibility the city and the county will go together to build their own kennel,” said Tolliver.
HSRC operates a no-kill shelter, meaning that animals are given shelter, medical care, food and toys and that every effort is made to see that the animal is adopted.
Only in rare instances are animals killed at a no-kill shelter, Johnson said.
Under state law, shelters may kill dogs and cats after five days.
Tolliver and Duckworth both said that any county shelter would take steps not to euthanize animals but that the county would most likely euthanize animals in some cases.
They both suggested it is not humane to keep a dog in a cage for a year, and Duckworth said a third party could make the decision about whether a dog would be euthanized.
“If it’s severe, then, yes, it’s a possibility we have to euthanize them,” confirmed Tolliver, when asked about euthanizing animals.
“I have talked to some animal shelters in other counties,” he added. “Some counties keep dogs only five days. That’s what the law says.
“Some counties keep them 10 days,” Tolliver reported. “If nobody claims them and they can’t send them out for rescue, and nobody adopts them, then they euthanize.”
Duckworth said that no official decision had been reached but emphasized that, if a shelter is built, county officials do not have a goal of euthanizing animals after a few days.
“I don’t think anybody wants to see a dog put to sleep, just to make a bed for another dog,” he said. “I don’t want to see a dog killed like that.
“But if a dog’s quality of life is such that it only makes sense, then I think you have to have that flexibility.
“We have an obligation to the citizens of this county to respond to their cries for help for dogs, whether they be vicious or strays,” he added. “So the county’s responsibility is sending Animal Control out to pick up dogs.
“How we go forward from there will be in the best interest of the county, as far as I’m concerned, and it would be in the best interest of our citizens who are calling for help for these dogs.”
When asked about the possibility of a dog being euthanized before a family is able to track its whereabouts, Duckworth said most dogs that are picked up by Animal Control are obvious strays or have been reported as a vicious dog. Obviously well-kept dogs are not usually taken to shelters and are usually treated as leash law violations or a lost pet, he added.
A former West Virginia State Police trooper, Duckworth said he understands from his law enforcement days that people are emotional about their animals.
“I have responded to domestic situations of neighbors fighting over the treatment of a neighbor’s dog,” he noted.
Duckworth added he has not given up on the idea of building an addition at the HSRC shelter and entering a contract of memorandum with HSRC.
Johnson said she favors Duckworth’s suggestion and that she does not agree with the idea of the city and county killing dogs, based on a deadline of days. She added that she does not believe such a plan will be well-received by the public.
“When it comes to people’s animals, they’re not nice,” she cautioned.“Just because somebody owns it, doesn’t mean they’re going to find it in five days.
“They come in there on that sixth day, and you’ve euthanized their dog, heads are going to roll.
“I mean, roll.
“I don’t want that for any of them,” she added. “I hope we can come to some sort of a logical understanding.”
She said that over half of the HSRC budget is spent on providing care to animals brought in by Animal Control, while the city and county pay one-sixth of the budget.
The main challenge to Duckworth’s suggested plan, Tolliver noted, is that HSRC cannot guarantee that the new shelter addition will not become overcrowded. Johnson agreed it is impossible to make that promise since there is no way of predicting how many dogs will come in and how many will be adopted.
Duckworth emphasized that the county could financially support HSRC to launch a more aggressive advertising campaign for fostering and adoptions, in order to ensure availability for county strays. He asked Johnson to provide a budget for what such a campaign would cost.
During the meeting with Tolliver, Duckworth, Rappold, city treasurer Billie Trump, HSRC Executive Director Brett Kees, county administrator Jay Quesenberry, Animal Control Supervisor Billy Michael and others, Johnson reported that the projected cost of overall HSRC shelter operation for 2022 is $600,012 for the year, or $334 per animal.
HSRC employs 19 workers, she added.
The city gives $5,750 a month, while the county supplies $4,498 monthly, which covers 31 animals. Johnson said 40 percent of the animals brought into the shelter come from within city limits.
She added that a large number of the shelter dogs are brought in during court cases of animal cruelty and that the shelter workers do not hear from authorities whether it is OK to return the animals to the owners. As a result, the dogs stay in the shelter indefinitely.
Johnson projected Duckworth’s plan to add a new building would add up to around an expense of $6,659 more monthly.
Trump said that it is possible that the cost would be smaller.
Since February, the no-kill Humane Society shelter has been at capacity, housing more than 70 animals in February. Adoptions were down, HSRC representatives reported last month, and number of people who had adopted animals during Covid were returning them since pandemic quarantine regulations had been lifted.
Johnson said Monday that the shelter is selective about the rescue centers that are permitted to take the animals, as some centers may supply dogs to questionable owners or those who will make the dogs fight.
A number of reputable rescue centers were not accepting animals in February and still not accepting them, she added.
There were around 63 animals at the shelter on Monday, and Johnson reported that two-thirds of the animals are brought in by the Raleigh Animal Control officers.
Many of the animals are strays. Some have been severely injured or malnourished.
Johnson said every effort is made to save animals at the HSRC shelter.
Each dog is walked at least once a day and has its kennel and bedding cleaned and is given fresh food and water.
State law requires that a dog be walked 15 minutes a day, and she said workers strive to meet that mandate.
Animals must be kept in isolation for a number of days after admission, and HSRC ensures that animals are given vaccines, any necessary medical care and that they are spayed and neutered. The price of adoption for each animal ranges from $150, which is the standard fee, to $100 for harder-to-place dogs.
Michael said that animal control officers are still responding to 911 calls regarding injured dogs, vicious dogs, leash law violations and other complaints. The officers may not pick up strays, however, until there is space at the shelter to put the animals.
“The only thing we’re really tied up on, right now, and I mean really tied up on, is the stray animal,” he emphasized.
From Jan. 1 to Feb. 20, there had been 434 animal-related calls to 911, Michael reported.
Animal Control had responded to many of them.
“Most of it is dogs running loose,” said Michael. “The public exaggerates when they call 911.
“Every dog is (reported as) ‘aggressive,’ you know?” He said. “The public has figured out to paint the worst possible picture they can paint, and then make the call to 911.
“They feel like if they say it’s an aggressive stray, somebody will come right out and scoop it up and take it.
“A lot of those calls are exaggerated.”
Johnson emphasized that Animal Control officers are performing a tough and respectable job.
“Those guys work hard, and they see things nobody should have to see,” she said. “It’s terrible, and I don’t want to make their day that much worse.
“Mr. Duckworth is totally on board with trying to help us,” she added “Billie’s on board with trying to help us.
“I just hope they can come to something reasonable and work with us.
“I just don’t want to have to tell animal control, ‘No, you’ve got to take that one away.’”
Tolliver and Rappold said they are open to passing ordinances that pets must be spayed and neutered, a plan that Johnson said would reduce the number of strays after a year.
Duckworth and Michael said they have doubts about how such ordinances could be enforced.