Raleigh County Library book sale begins Oct. 11

A long-awaited library tradition is back!
The Raleigh County Library will be having its Friends of the Library book sale this year.
“Each year the proceeds of the Friends of the Library book sale support the library, not just in its programming efforts but in its everyday operations. Please come out and buy a book or 10!” said Amy Stover, director of the library.
The book sale begins on Monday, Oct. 11. From the 11th to 14th the sale will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The book sale will run from noon to 4 p.m on Oct. 15 and 16.
To ensure social distancing, the children’s, teens, science fiction, and horror books for sale will be displayed on the upper floor of the library. Audiobooks and other audiovisual materials will be upstairs as well. Anything purchased upstairs must be paid for at the circulation desk.
Downstairs will include the adult fiction and nonfiction that is for sale. We look forward to seeing you!