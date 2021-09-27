The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., first floor, on Monday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Christian Michael Akers, Crab Orchard, wanton endangerment (2 counts); malicious wounding (2 counts); use or presentment of firearm
Andrae William Choulat, Huntington, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); felony drug conspiracy
Ciara Christian Cole, Beckley, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
James Lewis Cox, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy
Dalton Lee Dunbar, Beckley, child abuse resulting in injury
Chance Matthew Evans, Bluefield, Va., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts)
Ashley Rene Gordon, Dorothy, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); felony drug conspiracy
Brandon Lewis Gross, Shady Spring, burglary; grand larceny
George Lee Hatcher, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense)
Michael Rodney Henry, Beckley, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
Melanie Renee Hopkins, Princewick, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult; felony fraudulent scheme; grand larceny (6 counts)
Vincent Elliot Hunt, Mount Hope, driving revoked due to DUI (third offense); possession of a controlled substance; no insurance; failure to obey traffic device; expired registration; expired motor vehicle insurance
Andrew Powers Persinger, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny
Dustin John Plumley, Mabscott, wanton endangerment (7 counts); use or presentment of firearm; destruction of property
Andrea Gay Riley, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; felony conspiracy
Marcus Alexander Ross, Coal City, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Brandon Paul Shrewsbury, Cool Ridge, burglary; petit larceny
William Todd Stratton, Sophia, grand larceny
Tabetha Ann Templeton, Raleigh, N.C., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance
Brian Andrew Webb, Naoma, fraud with access device (20 counts)
•••
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor, Courtroom 1, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Roy Travis Bolen, Shady Spring, child abuse resulting in injury; gross child neglect creating risk of injury (3 counts)
Jeffrey Mark Carpenter, Sophia, child abuse resulting in injury (3 counts); felony conspiracy
Joseph Earl Coalson, Beckley, burglary; petit larceny
Kari Ann Cole, Princeton, fraud with access device (20 counts)
Amy Renee Cox, Mount Hope, shoplifting (third offense)
Krista Brooke Duncan, Sophia, child abuse resulting in injury (3 counts); felony conspiracy
Jeffrey Lee Edwards, Oak Hill, malicious wounding; battery
Darren Lee England, Mount Hope, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of firearm
Amanda Sue Harvey, Crab Orchard, delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance
Jerry Joseph Hommey III, Beckley, grand larceny; theft of rental vehicle
Steven Elliot Jones, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony destruction of property; obstructing; fleeing on foot
Kathy Elaine Milam, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance (2 counts); driving impaired; no operator's; battery of law enforcement officer; assault on health care worker
Everette Charles Nicholson, unknown address, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender (3 counts); grand larceny; felony destruction of property
Jonathan Khalil Penn, Beckley, wanton endangerment (2 counts); malicious wounding; use or presentment of firearm
Jacob Lee Scott, Fairdale, first degree robbery; felony conspiracy
Christopher S. Shrewsbury, Odd, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny (2 counts); false information; mine trespass; burglary
Jeremy Lamar Smith, Beckley, prohibited possession of firearm; driving suspended, administrative (third offense); possession of controlled substance; no motor vehicle insurance
Gary Wayne Stegel, burglary; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
David Wayne Toney, Shady Spring, felony conspiracy; obstructing
Ralph Jennings Ward III of Mount Hope, prohibited person in possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance
William David Williams, Mansfield, N.C., bringing stolen property into the state; receiving; transferring stolen vehicle
• • •
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor, Courtroom 2, on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Ann Marie Abner, Mabscott, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Donald Ray Abner Jr., Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Lawrence E. Asbury, Beaver, strangulation; malicious wounding; domestic battery; unlawful detention; interfering with emergency communications
Bobby Lee Bennett, Daniels, wanton endangerment with a firearm (2 counts)
Samuel D. Brock, Glen Daniel, forgery (2 counts); uttering (2 counts)
Eric Timothy Cook, Beaver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts)
Douglas Allan Dicken, Mount Hope, grand larceny; crash involving property damage
Marcus Dashawn Givens, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
Lanequa L. Johnson, Beckley, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death
Derrick Wane Lynch, Beckley, fleeing with reckless indifference; false information to W.Va. State Police; assault on police officer; fleeing; driving suspended (administrative)
Jeffrey Delan Massey, Arnett, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (6 counts); prohibited person in possession of firearm; bribery
Jared Scott McGuffin, Shady Spring, burglary; grand larceny; felony transferring stolen property; petit larceny
Mary Miller, Beckley, grand larceny; destruction of property; felony conspiracy; misdemeanor conspiracy
Matthew David Plummer, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy
Jesse Cole Runion, Colcord, burglary; grand larceny; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Chavely C. Smith, Akron, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts)
Gerald Lee Terry, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Eric Charles Tilley, Wyoming, wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Harlon Sherman Toler, Dorothy, burglary; grand larceny; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Roger Gail Wall Jr., Lester, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (1st offense); driving suspended, administrative (second offense)
Charles Eric Ward, Beckley, prohibited possession of firearm
• • •
The individuals listed below must answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling on Oct. 12 or Oct. 22. Please see below for your date and time to appear by TEAMS with your attorney.
Oct. 12
Brandon Lee Abbott, Pulaski, Va., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport controlled substance into state; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm; false information to W.Va. State Police
Chad Anthony Barrett, Bluefield, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Michael W. Bonds, Mabscott, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Michael Scott Castle Reed, Mabscott, grand larceny; obtaining goods by false pretenses
Amy Renee Cox, Mount Hope, shoplifting (third offense)
Jonathon Wayne Ferrell, Charmco, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Tristan Ryan Garrison, Beckley, second degree sexual assault; first degree sexual abuse (2 counts)
Paul Wayne Miller, Naoma, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy; mine trespass; obstructing
Bradley Michael Smith, Arnett, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts); driving impaired (second offense)
Charles Robert Stanley, Mount Hope; grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy; mine trespass
Oct. 22
Valerie Ann Ayers, Coal City, second degree murder by use of firearm; discharge of firearm within 500 feet of dwelling
Eudell D. Dickerson Jr., Rock Creek, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy; mine trespass
Charles Edward Grandjean, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense); petit larceny
Clair E. Hatton-Lance, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; forgery (5 counts); obstructing; petit larceny
Sarah Nicole Kidd, Crab Orchard, child abuse resulting in injury
Christian Gage Knode, Pulaski, Va., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport controlled substance into state; felony conspiracy
Joshua Lafferty, Beckley, kidnapping; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Semaj Nygee Lowery, Beckley, felon in possession of firearm; defective equipment; obstructing; battery on government representative (2 counts); assault on government representative; refusal to fingerprint; possession of a controlled substance; driving revoked due to DUI
James Demetris Meeks-Little, Bloomfield, Mich., kidnapping; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Andrew Powers, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny
Rachel Stoner, Blacksburg, Va., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport controlled substance into Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy