The Raleigh County grand jury has released the following indictment list for the January 2022 term.
An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
l l l
The following are to appear before Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 in Judicial Courtroom A on the third floor of the Judicial Annex.
Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.
Agnor, Stacy Lynn, 42, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; driving suspended ADM-second offense; improper registration; escape
Brooks, Brandon Lee, 38, Glen Rogers; failure to register or providing false information as sex offender, 2 counts
Clark, Susan Lorraine, 36, Coal City; shoplifting, third offense
Dicken, Donald Douglas, 42, Crab Orchard; fleeing with reckless indifference; possession of a controlled substance; driving revoked due to DUI-second offense
Fowler, Tyleek Jamal, 19, Beckley; attempted first degree murder; wanton endangerment with firearm, 5 counts
Gonzalas, Luis Anthony, 27, Concord, N.H.; grand larceny
Griffith, Joey Dean, 42, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Henry-Beck, Chasiti S., 32, Charlotte, N.C.; felony possession of stolen property; obstructing; destruction of property
Jones, Martin Dwayne, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; drug conspiracy; misdemeanor prohibited possession of firearm
McMillion, Justin Wesley, 31, Lindside; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts
Miller, Amanda Sue, 38, Beckley; fraud with access device, 4 counts; petit larceny
Pannell, Talbert M., Jr., 39, Beckley; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Pannell, Talbert Mazell, Jr., 39, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration; no insurance
Plumley, Ayla Analee, 31, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny
Richards, Anthony Tuquan, 27, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Richmond, Brandon Edward, 35, Crab Orchard; wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; failure to obey stop sign; failure to obey a traffic signal; speeding; passing in a no passing zone
Rollins, Kathy Ann, 56, Eccles; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense
Scruggs, Kevin, 49, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Smith, Brandon Jamie, 26, Stanaford; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; larceny; felony conspiracy
Tegeder, Charles Edward, 37, Hilltop; fraudulent claim to an insurance company
Webb, Brian Andrew, 29, Naoma; delivery of a controlled substance; petit larceny; misdemeanor; receiving/transferring stolen property; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Williams, David Brian, 49, Pax; shoplifting third offense
Bowles, Brian M., 38, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
Walker, Darrell Allen, 25, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
Holstein, Jacob Wayne, 26, Surveyor; grand larceny, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Thornquest, Stephanie Leeann, 27, Bradley; grand larceny, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Hudson, David Laquan, Jr., 27; second degree sexual assault; first degree sexual assault; felony conspiracy
Pittman, Alfred Leslie, 33, Beckley; second degree sexual assault; first degree sexual assault; felony conspiracy
l l l
The following are to appear before Judge Andrew G. Dimlich at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Judicial Courtroom on the first floor of the Judicial Annex.
Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.
Austin, Heather Lee, 36, Rhodell; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; destruction of property; assault
Billings, Eric Arthur, 31, Beckley; grand larceny
Browning, Caressa Janelle, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving suspended-administrative; improper registration
Eversole, Cody Alan, 26, Cool Ridge; fraud with access device; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration
Hatcher, Jeremiah Dalton, 28, Beckley; malicious wounding; domestic battery-second offense
Jackson, Robert Alfred, 37, Mount Hope; grand larceny
Jones, Albert, 26, Beckley; burglary; wanton endangerment with a firearm, 2 counts; battery
Jones, Albert Shacore-Joshua, 26, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
McClanahan, Ronnie, 28, Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Meadows, Ronnie Speed, 39, Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as sex offender
Pate, Alicia Jade, 24, Sophia; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; obstructing
Plumley, Dustin Carl, 34, Beckley; grand larceny; shoplifting-first offense; destruction of property
Rose, Heather Nicole, 38, Beckley; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Saxer, Affie Jean, 48, Harper; shoplifting-third offense
Smith, Alice F., 54, Sophia; felony receiving stolen property
Smith, Eric Damonte, 47, Beckley; prohibited possession of firearm
Suratt, Adam Lee, 39, Eccles; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no insurance
Suratt, Adam, 39, Eccles; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Taylor, Patricia Lea, 64, Cool Ridge; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 6 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
White, Melinda Jean, 42, Colcord; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance
Williams, William D., 22, Pax; grand larceny; obstructing
Brown, Rashad Rykell, 19, Beckley; accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter; felony conspiracy
Webb, Michael Tyler, 20; accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter; felony conspiracy
Dalton, Jason, 37, Beckley; burglary; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Sanger, Carlos, 42, Mount Hope; burglary; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Holsten, Arnold Shawn, 47, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts
Ricotilli, Nicole, 36, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 5 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts
l l l
The following are to appear before Judge Darl W. Poling on Feb. 9 in Judicial Courtroom C on the third floor of the Judicial Annex. Defendants should contact their counsel for the time of their arraignment.
Alexander, Bradley Wayne, 45, Mount Hope; driving impaired third offense; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense
Dalton, Vernon Bradlee, 54, Mont Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; expired motor vehicle insurance; no insurance; improper registration
Farley, Joshua Scott, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Lusk, Roger Dolan, 42, Shady Spring; transferring stolen goods, 2 counts
Matney, Paula Jean, 41, Beckley; wanton endangerment with firearm, 5 counts; domestic assault; shooting within 500 feet of dwelling
Mills, Charles Andrew, 22, Odd; third degree sexual assault, 3 counts
Mills, Jessica Jean, 40, Beckley; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Persinger, Christopher Ryan, 33, Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended-administrative
Portee, Latif Amir, 21, Beckley; malicious wounding; domestic battery
Ratliff, Erin, 43, Beaver; shoplifting third offense; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts
Rice, Sherman Todd, 53, Mount Hope; strangulation; domestic battery; domestic assault
Richardson, Noah River, 19, Crab Orchard; burglary; grand larceny; felony transferring stolen property
Ross, Jessica Ann, 31, Coal City; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport a controlled substance into state
Schmidt, Alexandria Nicole, 27; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 8 counts
Sizemore, Jack Russell, 54, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking misdemeanor destruction of property
Terrell, Jason, 39, Beaver; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Underwood, Robert, 20, Mount Hope; third degree sexual assault
Webb, Kyle Duane, 43, Beckley; breaking and entering, entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property, 2 counts
Workman, Matthew K., 27, Mount Hope; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Austin, Andrea Marie, 49, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Pennington, Jason Trent, 45, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Cook, Brittany, 34, Beaver; fraud with access device, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Halsey, Barry Wayne, 50, Beaver; fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Coppersmith, Robert Daniel, 24, Daniels; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Feijo, Emmett, 37, MacArthur; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Manns, Jason D., 39, Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Santana, Veronica, 33, Wickham; child abuse resulting in injury, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
l l l
The following are to appear before Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr. at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in Judicial Courtroom A on the third floor of the Judicial Annex.
Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.
Adkins, Alan Thirl, 46, Nimitz; grand larceny
Ball, Thadias Blake, 30, Scarbro; burglary; grand larceny
Blevins, Brett W., 30, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Bostic, Crystal Dawn, 49, Mount Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; driving suspended-administrative
Coleman, Tiffany Dawn, 35, Beckley; felony obtaining goods by false pretense; forgery; uttering
England, Robert Dewitt, 62, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; improper registration; no insurance; failure to obtain W.Va. registration
Gauldin, Jaimee, 44, Beckley; fraud with access device, 9 counts
Graham, Adam Dale, 34, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking, 3 counts; petit larceny, 2 counts; battery on a police officer; obstructing a police officer
Johnson, Nicholas Jamar, 29, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Jones, Albert Shacore-Joshua, 26, Beckley; burglary; wanton endangerment with firearm; malicious assault
Kerr, Brittani Kaye, 31, Eccles; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Lambert, Dawn Denise, 43, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance; driving revoked due to DUI; driving suspended-administrative
Mariaghanaprkassan, Amburose, 48, Charleston; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or a person in position of trust, 20 counts
Meadows, Joey Dewayne, 56, Raleigh; first degree murder; use of a firearm, 2 counts; wanton endangerment, 2 counts
Parks, William Donald, 31, Fayetteville; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Patton, Andy, 30, Raleigh; felony receiving stolen property
Robinson, Leslie Shane, 29, Helen; use of obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor; soliciting a minor
Ross, Jessica Ann, 30, Coal City; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Sheppard, Brodey, 27, Lewisburg; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts
Sizemore, Joseph Caleb, 37, Saulsville; harassment-second offense
Wriston, Brett Isaac, 22, Beckley; shoplifting-third offense
Francis, Trone L., 42, Greensboro, N.C.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; fleeing while impaired; fleeing with reckless indifference; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy
Robinson, Liticus Lafoy, 54, Morganton, N.C.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy
Keeton, Kayla, 30, Beckley; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Webb, Brett David, 31, Sophia; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Matney, Mysti, 30, Bradley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance
Matney, Wayne William, 31, Bradley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance