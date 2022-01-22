The Raleigh County grand jury has released the following indictment list for the January 2022 term.

An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following are to appear before Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 in Judicial Courtroom A on the third floor of the Judicial Annex.

Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.

Agnor, Stacy Lynn, 42, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; driving suspended ADM-second offense; improper registration; escape

Brooks, Brandon Lee, 38, Glen Rogers; failure to register or providing false information as sex offender, 2 counts

Clark, Susan Lorraine, 36, Coal City; shoplifting, third offense

Dicken, Donald Douglas, 42, Crab Orchard; fleeing with reckless indifference; possession of a controlled substance; driving revoked due to DUI-second offense

Fowler, Tyleek Jamal, 19, Beckley; attempted first degree murder; wanton endangerment with firearm, 5 counts

Gonzalas, Luis Anthony, 27, Concord, N.H.; grand larceny

Griffith, Joey Dean, 42, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Henry-Beck, Chasiti S., 32, Charlotte, N.C.; felony possession of stolen property; obstructing; destruction of property

Jones, Martin Dwayne, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; drug conspiracy; misdemeanor prohibited possession of firearm

McMillion, Justin Wesley, 31, Lindside; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts

Miller, Amanda Sue, 38, Beckley; fraud with access device, 4 counts; petit larceny

Pannell, Talbert M., Jr., 39, Beckley; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Pannell, Talbert Mazell, Jr., 39, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration; no insurance

Plumley, Ayla Analee, 31, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny

Richards, Anthony Tuquan, 27, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance, 3 counts

Richmond, Brandon Edward, 35, Crab Orchard; wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; failure to obey stop sign; failure to obey a traffic signal; speeding; passing in a no passing zone

Rollins, Kathy Ann, 56, Eccles; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense

Scruggs, Kevin, 49, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Smith, Brandon Jamie, 26, Stanaford; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; larceny; felony conspiracy

Tegeder, Charles Edward, 37, Hilltop; fraudulent claim to an insurance company

Webb, Brian Andrew, 29, Naoma; delivery of a controlled substance; petit larceny; misdemeanor; receiving/transferring stolen property; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Williams, David Brian, 49, Pax; shoplifting third offense

Bowles, Brian M., 38, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy

Walker, Darrell Allen, 25, Beckley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy

Holstein, Jacob Wayne, 26, Surveyor; grand larceny, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts

Thornquest, Stephanie Leeann, 27, Bradley; grand larceny, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts

Hudson, David Laquan, Jr., 27; second degree sexual assault; first degree sexual assault; felony conspiracy

Pittman, Alfred Leslie, 33, Beckley; second degree sexual assault; first degree sexual assault; felony conspiracy

The following are to appear before Judge Andrew G. Dimlich at 9 a.m. Feb. 8 in the Judicial Courtroom on the first floor of the Judicial Annex.

Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.

Austin, Heather Lee, 36, Rhodell; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; destruction of property; assault

Billings, Eric Arthur, 31, Beckley; grand larceny

Browning, Caressa Janelle, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving suspended-administrative; improper registration

Eversole, Cody Alan, 26, Cool Ridge; fraud with access device; possession of a controlled substance; improper registration

Hatcher, Jeremiah Dalton, 28, Beckley; malicious wounding; domestic battery-second offense

Jackson, Robert Alfred, 37, Mount Hope; grand larceny

Jones, Albert, 26, Beckley; burglary; wanton endangerment with a firearm, 2 counts; battery

Jones, Albert Shacore-Joshua, 26, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

McClanahan, Ronnie, 28, Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Meadows, Ronnie Speed, 39, Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as sex offender

Pate, Alicia Jade, 24, Sophia; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; obstructing

Plumley, Dustin Carl, 34, Beckley; grand larceny; shoplifting-first offense; destruction of property

Rose, Heather Nicole, 38, Beckley; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Saxer, Affie Jean, 48, Harper; shoplifting-third offense

Smith, Alice F., 54, Sophia; felony receiving stolen property

Smith, Eric Damonte, 47, Beckley; prohibited possession of firearm

Suratt, Adam Lee, 39, Eccles; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; no insurance

Suratt, Adam, 39, Eccles; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Taylor, Patricia Lea, 64, Cool Ridge; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, 6 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

White, Melinda Jean, 42, Colcord; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance

Williams, William D., 22, Pax; grand larceny; obstructing

Brown, Rashad Rykell, 19, Beckley; accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter; felony conspiracy

Webb, Michael Tyler, 20; accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter; felony conspiracy

Dalton, Jason, 37, Beckley; burglary; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Sanger, Carlos, 42, Mount Hope; burglary; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Holsten, Arnold Shawn, 47, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts

Ricotilli, Nicole, 36, Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 5 counts; felony conspiracy, 2 counts

The following are to appear before Judge Darl W. Poling on Feb. 9 in Judicial Courtroom C on the third floor of the Judicial Annex. Defendants should contact their counsel for the time of their arraignment.

Alexander, Bradley Wayne, 45, Mount Hope; driving impaired third offense; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense

Dalton, Vernon Bradlee, 54, Mont Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; expired motor vehicle insurance; no insurance; improper registration

Farley, Joshua Scott, 31, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Lusk, Roger Dolan, 42, Shady Spring; transferring stolen goods, 2 counts

Matney, Paula Jean, 41, Beckley; wanton endangerment with firearm, 5 counts; domestic assault; shooting within 500 feet of dwelling

Mills, Charles Andrew, 22, Odd; third degree sexual assault, 3 counts

Mills, Jessica Jean, 40, Beckley; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Persinger, Christopher Ryan, 33, Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended-administrative

Portee, Latif Amir, 21, Beckley; malicious wounding; domestic battery

Ratliff, Erin, 43, Beaver; shoplifting third offense; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts

Rice, Sherman Todd, 53, Mount Hope; strangulation; domestic battery; domestic assault

Richardson, Noah River, 19, Crab Orchard; burglary; grand larceny; felony transferring stolen property

Ross, Jessica Ann, 31, Coal City; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport a controlled substance into state

Schmidt, Alexandria Nicole, 27; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 8 counts

Sizemore, Jack Russell, 54, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking misdemeanor destruction of property

Terrell, Jason, 39, Beaver; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Underwood, Robert, 20, Mount Hope; third degree sexual assault

Webb, Kyle Duane, 43, Beckley; breaking and entering, entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property, 2 counts

Workman, Matthew K., 27, Mount Hope; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Austin, Andrea Marie, 49, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Pennington, Jason Trent, 45, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Cook, Brittany, 34, Beaver; fraud with access device, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Halsey, Barry Wayne, 50, Beaver; fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Coppersmith, Robert Daniel, 24, Daniels; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Feijo, Emmett, 37, MacArthur; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Manns, Jason D., 39, Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Santana, Veronica, 33, Wickham; child abuse resulting in injury, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

The following are to appear before Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr. at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 in Judicial Courtroom A on the third floor of the Judicial Annex.

Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.

Adkins, Alan Thirl, 46, Nimitz; grand larceny

Ball, Thadias Blake, 30, Scarbro; burglary; grand larceny

Blevins, Brett W., 30, Sophia; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Bostic, Crystal Dawn, 49, Mount Hope; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; driving suspended-administrative

Coleman, Tiffany Dawn, 35, Beckley; felony obtaining goods by false pretense; forgery; uttering

England, Robert Dewitt, 62, Beckley; driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; improper registration; no insurance; failure to obtain W.Va. registration

Gauldin, Jaimee, 44, Beckley; fraud with access device, 9 counts

Graham, Adam Dale, 34, Beckley; breaking and entering; entering without breaking, 3 counts; petit larceny, 2 counts; battery on a police officer; obstructing a police officer

Johnson, Nicholas Jamar, 29, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Jones, Albert Shacore-Joshua, 26, Beckley; burglary; wanton endangerment with firearm; malicious assault

Kerr, Brittani Kaye, 31, Eccles; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Lambert, Dawn Denise, 43, Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance; driving revoked due to DUI; driving suspended-administrative

Mariaghanaprkassan, Amburose, 48, Charleston; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or a person in position of trust, 20 counts

Meadows, Joey Dewayne, 56, Raleigh; first degree murder; use of a firearm, 2 counts; wanton endangerment, 2 counts

Parks, William Donald, 31, Fayetteville; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Patton, Andy, 30, Raleigh; felony receiving stolen property

Robinson, Leslie Shane, 29, Helen; use of obscene material with the intent to seduce a minor; soliciting a minor

Ross, Jessica Ann, 30, Coal City; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Sheppard, Brodey, 27, Lewisburg; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts

Sizemore, Joseph Caleb, 37, Saulsville; harassment-second offense

Wriston, Brett Isaac, 22, Beckley; shoplifting-third offense

Francis, Trone L., 42, Greensboro, N.C.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; fleeing while impaired; fleeing with reckless indifference; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy

Robinson, Liticus Lafoy, 54, Morganton, N.C.; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy

Keeton, Kayla, 30, Beckley; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Webb, Brett David, 31, Sophia; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Matney, Mysti, 30, Bradley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance

Matney, Wayne William, 31, Bradley; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance

