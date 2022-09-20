The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1), on Monday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Tiffany L. Bailey, 32, Beckley, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death

Jason Kent Barton, 44, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; fraud with access device, 15 counts

Zephaniah Branham, 19, Beckley, strangulation, domestic battery, brandishing, interfering with emergency communications

Joshua Wayne Clark, 37, Point Pleasant, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy; driving suspended administrative third offense

Andre Dshawn Cordell, 24, Detroit, Mich., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Chrissy Ellen Farley, 40, Fairdale, felony fraudulent schemes

Matthew James Green, 23, Beaver, animal cruelty

Christopher Gene Hager, 36, Beckley, malicious wounding/brandishing

Kevin Wallace Harvey, 48, Amigo, grand larceny

Kevin Wallace Harvey, 48, Amigo, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy

Kristyn Jade Hazelett, 36, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance

Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, Charleston, wanton endangerment with firearm, 2 counts; malicious wounding; felony prohibited person in possession of firearm

Megan Lache Osborne, 22, Kincaid, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

DaWayne Duval Pone, 42, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm, 2 counts

Joey Lee Raines Jr., 33, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm, 3 counts

Jenette Robinson-Young, 47, Ansted, shoplifting-third offense

Stephen James Stephens, 20, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Stephen James Stephens, 20, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Ryan Adam Amick, 25, Bluefield, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Derek J. Hughes, 29, Mount Hope, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Hannah N. Murphy, 23, Sullivan, gross child neglect creating risk of injury

Patrick Doran Plumley, 23, Sullivan, gross child neglect creating risk of injury

Brittany Nicole Wilson, 30, Lewisburg, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Raeann Jane Weight, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., 1st Floor Courtroom, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Justynnay Antwain Butler, 30, Glen White, wanton endangerment with firearm, 3 counts; domestic assault

Krista Duncan, 27, Beckley, fraud with access device, 3 counts

Krista Duncan, 27, Beckley, fraud with access device, 8 counts; financial exploitation of elderly person

Mary Danielle Ellison, 28, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense

Austin Lee Fraley, 26, Bradley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts

Zachary Curtis Hancock, 24, Daniels, distribution; exhibiting material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct

Albert Shacore Jones, 27, Beckley, delivery of controlled substance, 2 counts

Dawn Denise Lambert, 44, Ona, driving revoke due to DUI-third; no motor vehicle insurance

Charles Jason Morgan, 42, High Point, N.C., strangulation; domestic battery

Steven Scott Morgan, 32, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Anthony E. Painter, 33, Beckley, child abuse resulting in injury

Michael Ray Pauley Sr., 22, Handley, grand larceny

Dalton Chase Ryals, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Justin Ray Scarbro, 27, Beckley, felony escape

David Harrison Shelton, 41, Beckley, threat to commit a terroristic act

Sarah Elizabeth Stratton, 37, Gilbert, shoplifting third offense

Jalen Omari Thomas-Goodwin, 25, Huntington, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 6 counts; felony conspiracy

Karl Anthony Woods, 59, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance

Rickey Gene York, 64, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm

Harley Dawn Young, 21, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Daniel Lee Bryant, 38, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Derek K. Bryant, 25, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Jessica Davis, 33, Mabscott, fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Jonathan Smith, 34, Beckley, fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3), on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Allie Marie Blaise, 27, Beckley, burglary; grand larceny

Dakota Scott Clayton, 21, Oak Hill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance; defective equipment

Gary Robert Criss, 47, Oak Hill, forgery of public record, 7 counts

Brittany Dawn Fox, 32, Belle, fraud with access device, 17 counts

Giavanna Rosemarie Gray, 20, Daniels, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

James Elmer Holt, 46, Beckley, domestic battery-third offense, 2 counts

Miranda Sue Lilly, 40, Beaver, burglary, 2 counts

Bradley Owen Marshall, 34, Sullivan, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny, 4 counts; felony conspiracy; tampering with a vehicle; misdemeanor conspiracy

Coy David McKinney, 48, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; driving impaired; driving revoked due to DUI

Christopher Edward McMillion, 31, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; misdemeanor fraudulent schemes

Jeremy Christopher Miller, 35, Oak Hill, shoplifting-third offense

Jeremy Christopher Miller, 35, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts

Ryan Thomas Monroe, 31, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving impaired

Chris Scott Shively, 50, Beckley, driving impaired-first offense; driving suspended-administrative-first offense; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Lori Lynn Treadway, 51, Newport, N.C., embezzlement by fiduciary

Dean Wyatt Van Devernder, 23, Daniels, incest, 15 counts

Kenneth Arthur Aliff, 49, Sundial, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy

Robert Jason Crawford, 45, Naoma, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy

Timothy Eugene Crawford, 43, Naoma, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy

Kori Barnes, 24, South Charleston, wanton endangerment with firearm, 6 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy

Emmanuel Rome Jones, 22, Sophia, wanton endangerment with firearm, 6 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy

Carrie Cole, 42, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Stephen Cole, 55, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

David N. Dillon, 55, Mabscott, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, person in position of trust, 10 counts; sexual abuse in first degree, 10 counts; distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter; child abuse resulting in injury, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

Marshella G. Dillon, 55, Mabscott, chile abuse resulting in injury, 3 counts; felony conspiracy

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3), on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Eddie Everett Edwards, 34, Beckley, third degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in possession of trust

John Charles Frank, 34, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts; felon in possession of firearm

Myrel Kaseem Gibson, 27, Oak Hill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts

Mary Elizabeth Goff, 33, Cool Ridge, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; driving impaired; possession of a controlled substance

Sammi Jo Masley, 33, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Jack Lyndon Massey, 53, Bolt, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; receiving; transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Tucker Scott McClung, 19, Eccles, fleeing with reckless indifference; fleeing while impaired

Demarray Shykelle McKenzie, 27, Princeton, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving impaired

John Michael McManamay, 27, Beckley, unlawful wounding

Scott Arthur O'Brien, 51, Hamilton, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts

Kevin Dale Plumley, 55, Mount Hope, grand larceny

Latif Amir Portee, 22, Mount Hope, strangulation; domestic battery

Nathaniel Santiago, 26, Pikesville, Md., controlled substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 3 counts

Cody Jacob Smith, 27, Ghent, second-degree sexual assault

Matthew G. Snyder, 42, Atwater, Ohio, felony escape

Rickie Toney, 57, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Brandon D. Wilson, 32, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender; following too closely; driving suspended (administrative)

Brett Isaac Wriston, 23, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Derek K. Bryant, 25, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Paul Vincent Hoffer, 55, unknown address, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy

Kayla Janelle Keeton, 30, Beaver, felony conspiracy

Brett David Webb, 32, Beaver, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property

Mykayla Dawn Stanley, 21, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy

Brett Isaac Wriston, 23, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance

 

