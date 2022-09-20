The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1), on Monday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Tiffany L. Bailey, 32, Beckley, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death
Jason Kent Barton, 44, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; fraud with access device, 15 counts
Zephaniah Branham, 19, Beckley, strangulation, domestic battery, brandishing, interfering with emergency communications
Joshua Wayne Clark, 37, Point Pleasant, felony receiving stolen property; felony conspiracy; driving suspended administrative third offense
Andre Dshawn Cordell, 24, Detroit, Mich., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Chrissy Ellen Farley, 40, Fairdale, felony fraudulent schemes
Matthew James Green, 23, Beaver, animal cruelty
Christopher Gene Hager, 36, Beckley, malicious wounding/brandishing
Kevin Wallace Harvey, 48, Amigo, grand larceny
Kevin Wallace Harvey, 48, Amigo, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy
Kristyn Jade Hazelett, 36, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance
Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, Charleston, wanton endangerment with firearm, 2 counts; malicious wounding; felony prohibited person in possession of firearm
Megan Lache Osborne, 22, Kincaid, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
DaWayne Duval Pone, 42, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm, 2 counts
Joey Lee Raines Jr., 33, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm, 3 counts
Jenette Robinson-Young, 47, Ansted, shoplifting-third offense
Stephen James Stephens, 20, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Stephen James Stephens, 20, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Ryan Adam Amick, 25, Bluefield, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Derek J. Hughes, 29, Mount Hope, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Hannah N. Murphy, 23, Sullivan, gross child neglect creating risk of injury
Patrick Doran Plumley, 23, Sullivan, gross child neglect creating risk of injury
Brittany Nicole Wilson, 30, Lewisburg, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Raeann Jane Weight, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., 1st Floor Courtroom, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Justynnay Antwain Butler, 30, Glen White, wanton endangerment with firearm, 3 counts; domestic assault
Krista Duncan, 27, Beckley, fraud with access device, 3 counts
Krista Duncan, 27, Beckley, fraud with access device, 8 counts; financial exploitation of elderly person
Mary Danielle Ellison, 28, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense
Austin Lee Fraley, 26, Bradley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Zachary Curtis Hancock, 24, Daniels, distribution; exhibiting material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct
Albert Shacore Jones, 27, Beckley, delivery of controlled substance, 2 counts
Dawn Denise Lambert, 44, Ona, driving revoke due to DUI-third; no motor vehicle insurance
Charles Jason Morgan, 42, High Point, N.C., strangulation; domestic battery
Steven Scott Morgan, 32, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Anthony E. Painter, 33, Beckley, child abuse resulting in injury
Michael Ray Pauley Sr., 22, Handley, grand larceny
Dalton Chase Ryals, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Justin Ray Scarbro, 27, Beckley, felony escape
David Harrison Shelton, 41, Beckley, threat to commit a terroristic act
Sarah Elizabeth Stratton, 37, Gilbert, shoplifting third offense
Jalen Omari Thomas-Goodwin, 25, Huntington, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 6 counts; felony conspiracy
Karl Anthony Woods, 59, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance
Rickey Gene York, 64, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm
Harley Dawn Young, 21, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Daniel Lee Bryant, 38, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Derek K. Bryant, 25, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Jessica Davis, 33, Mabscott, fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Jonathan Smith, 34, Beckley, fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3), on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Allie Marie Blaise, 27, Beckley, burglary; grand larceny
Dakota Scott Clayton, 21, Oak Hill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance; defective equipment
Gary Robert Criss, 47, Oak Hill, forgery of public record, 7 counts
Brittany Dawn Fox, 32, Belle, fraud with access device, 17 counts
Giavanna Rosemarie Gray, 20, Daniels, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
James Elmer Holt, 46, Beckley, domestic battery-third offense, 2 counts
Miranda Sue Lilly, 40, Beaver, burglary, 2 counts
Bradley Owen Marshall, 34, Sullivan, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny, 4 counts; felony conspiracy; tampering with a vehicle; misdemeanor conspiracy
Coy David McKinney, 48, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; driving impaired; driving revoked due to DUI
Christopher Edward McMillion, 31, Beckley, felony fraudulent schemes; misdemeanor fraudulent schemes
Jeremy Christopher Miller, 35, Oak Hill, shoplifting-third offense
Jeremy Christopher Miller, 35, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 2 counts
Ryan Thomas Monroe, 31, Beckley, prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving impaired
Chris Scott Shively, 50, Beckley, driving impaired-first offense; driving suspended-administrative-first offense; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Lori Lynn Treadway, 51, Newport, N.C., embezzlement by fiduciary
Dean Wyatt Van Devernder, 23, Daniels, incest, 15 counts
Kenneth Arthur Aliff, 49, Sundial, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Robert Jason Crawford, 45, Naoma, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Timothy Eugene Crawford, 43, Naoma, grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Kori Barnes, 24, South Charleston, wanton endangerment with firearm, 6 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy
Emmanuel Rome Jones, 22, Sophia, wanton endangerment with firearm, 6 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm; felony conspiracy
Carrie Cole, 42, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Stephen Cole, 55, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
David N. Dillon, 55, Mabscott, sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, person in position of trust, 10 counts; sexual abuse in first degree, 10 counts; distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter; child abuse resulting in injury, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
Marshella G. Dillon, 55, Mabscott, chile abuse resulting in injury, 3 counts; felony conspiracy
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3), on Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Eddie Everett Edwards, 34, Beckley, third degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in possession of trust
John Charles Frank, 34, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense, 2 counts; felon in possession of firearm
Myrel Kaseem Gibson, 27, Oak Hill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Mary Elizabeth Goff, 33, Cool Ridge, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; driving impaired; possession of a controlled substance
Sammi Jo Masley, 33, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Jack Lyndon Massey, 53, Bolt, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; receiving; transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Tucker Scott McClung, 19, Eccles, fleeing with reckless indifference; fleeing while impaired
Demarray Shykelle McKenzie, 27, Princeton, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving impaired
John Michael McManamay, 27, Beckley, unlawful wounding
Scott Arthur O'Brien, 51, Hamilton, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Kevin Dale Plumley, 55, Mount Hope, grand larceny
Latif Amir Portee, 22, Mount Hope, strangulation; domestic battery
Nathaniel Santiago, 26, Pikesville, Md., controlled substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 3 counts
Cody Jacob Smith, 27, Ghent, second-degree sexual assault
Matthew G. Snyder, 42, Atwater, Ohio, felony escape
Rickie Toney, 57, Beckley, delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Brandon D. Wilson, 32, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender; following too closely; driving suspended (administrative)
Brett Isaac Wriston, 23, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Derek K. Bryant, 25, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Paul Vincent Hoffer, 55, unknown address, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony conspiracy
Kayla Janelle Keeton, 30, Beaver, felony conspiracy
Brett David Webb, 32, Beaver, burglary; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property
Mykayla Dawn Stanley, 21, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
Brett Isaac Wriston, 23, Beckley, shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance
