High schools in Raleigh County are preparing to celebrate homecoming this week and next.
First up is Shady Spring High, whose homecoming game will take place Friday night as they face off against the Pikeview Panthers.
Shady Spring High’s homecoming parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The parade will follow its traditional route down Ritter Drive in Shady Spring and end at the school.
The three remaining high schools in Raleigh County will all have their homecomings next week.
Woodrow Wilson High will host its homecoming parade Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The parade, which goes directly though downtown Beckley, will begin at 6 p.m. and start at Park Middle School.
Liberty High will have its homecoming parade Thursday, Sept. 29.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. with lineup taking place at Fairdale Elementary, Fairdale Freewill Baptist and the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Bolt Road. The parade will end at Liberty High.
Independence High will have its homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. at the old Sophia Junior High School.
All three schools will play their homecoming games on Friday, Sept. 30.
Kickoff for Woodrow Wilson’s homecoming game is 7:30 p.m. The Flying Eagles will play Preston.
Liberty High will play Westside for its homecoming game, which begins at 7 p.m.
Independence’s homecoming game will begin at 7 p.m. against Bluefield.
