The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 2 on the third floor on Monday, June 6, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
Courtney Michelle Amick, 31, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Derek Edward Cole, 39, Nimitz, forgery of public record; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; false information
Christopher Chase Daniels, 21, Crab Orchard, concealing a minor with intent to deprive the state of the custody of a minor
Nasir Dillard, 19, Beckley, wanton endangerment with firearm (2 counts)
James K. Dillon, 56, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Herbert Wayne Doss, 47, Crab Orchard, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy; battery on correctional officer
John Charles Frank, 34, Beckley, burglary; petit larceny
Justin Eric Gibson, 42, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Christian Michael Gilbert, 32, Coal City, wanton endangerment (4 counts); domestic assault (2 counts); brandishing; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of firearm; discharge of firearm within 500 feet of dwelling
Jimmy Gladwell II, 44, Richwood, shoplifting (third offense)
Jeremy Allen Haggerty, 34, Oak Hill, attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: burglary; domestic battery; interfering with emergency communications
Douglas Gregory Hill Jr., 39, Beckley, malicious wounding
Robert Alfred Jackson, Mount Hope, shoplifting (third offense)
Robert Houston Lowery, 47, Glen Morgan, driving revoked due to DUI (third offense); driving impaired (second offense); improper motor vehicle insurance; no operator's
Semaj Nygee Lowery, 35, Beckley, strangulation; domestic battery (second offense)
Michael Wayne Persinger, 31, Mount Hope, forgery; uttering; felony conspiracy
Christopher Dale Piercy, 61, Coal City, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
David Walter Pitts, 52, Beckley, felony escape
Curtis James Saunders, 27, Crab Orchard, child abuse resulting in injury; domestic battery (2 counts)
Kenny Drew Sayre, 75, Beckley, grand larceny
Elizabeth Evelyn Stephens, 40, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); contraband substance into the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Paul Denham Stover II, 46, MacArthur, forgery (5 counts); uttering (5 counts); felony conspiracy
William Cody Thomas, 31, Stephenson, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; obstructing a police officer
Delante Lafon Thompson, 30, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts)
Hank Lee Weese, 34, Bluefield, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy
Ronald Dale Whetzel Sr., 52, breaking and entering; entering without breaking
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 1 on the third floor on Tuesday, June 7, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
Jay Edward Bare, 26, Beckley, fraud with access device; felony conspiracy
Tabitha Marie Bolen, 31, Beckley, burglary; felony conspiracy; petit larceny
Adairrius Copeland, 21, Macon, Ga., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance
Martin Howard Crawford, 57, Cool Ridge, wanton endangerment (3 counts); animal cruelty; assault (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of firearm; shooting across road or near building; obstructing a police officer
Adam Davis, 40, Beaver, strangulation; domestic battery
Danny Vital Fortune, 41, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Marcus Terrill Fullen, 70, Beckley, wanton endangerment with firearm
Amy Faith Goode, 39, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense); felony conspiracy
Curtis Douglas Harris, 35, Beckley, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (first offense); driving suspended-administrative (first offense); improper registration; expired motor vehicle insurance; no insurance
Jarod Wayne Hendricks, 41, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Jennifer Ann Lester, 40, Fairdale, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury
Kimberly Rosetta Logan, 45, Raleigh, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts); felony conspiracy (2 counts)
Marki Brooke Mounts, 24, Mabscott, fraud with access device; felony conspiracy
Rebecca Joyce Musick, 40, MacArthur, shoplifting (third offense); obstructing a police officer
Hayden James Pack, 23, Beckley, use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor; possession of child pornography
Talbert Mazell Pannell III, 39, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts); felony conspiracy (2 counts)
James Edward Peters, 46, Beckley, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (third offense)
Shannon Suzzane Riddle, 51, Beckley, forgery (2 counts); uttering (2 counts); felony conspiracy
Justin Ray Scarbro, 27, Bradley, grand larceny
Lashawn Deondre Shelton, 25, Beckley, domestic battery (third offense); unlawful detention; destruction of property (2 counts)
Kyle Kristopher Slaughter, 26, Beckley, malicious wounding
Keynan Leon Smith, 28, Toledo, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport a controlled substance into the state
Felicia Sockriter, 27, Bradley, child abuse resulting in injury; domestic battery (2 counts)
Stacy Lynn Ward, 27, Pipestem, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail (2 counts)
Donte Michael Webster, 22, Beckley, burglary; first degree robbery
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 3 on the third floor on Wednesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
Fontana Lynn Blaze Adkins, 22, Beckley, fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy (2 counts); embezzlement
Justin Tyson Brown, 38, Lewisburg, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Corbett Maurice Carter, 44, unlawful wounding; first degree robbery; felony conspiracy; fleeing on foot; obstructing a police officer
Zachary Ryan Coalson, 20, Stanaford, embezzlement; felony conspiracy
Joseph Jaleel Curry, 25, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender (2 counts)
Elbert Johnathan Davis, 47, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender
Donald Douglas Dicken, 42, Crab Orchard, fleeing with reckless indifference; reckless driving; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; improper registration; possession of a controlled substance
Herbert Wayne Doss, 47, Crab Orchard, first degree murder
John Charles Frank, 41, Harper Heights, fraud with access device
Christopher William Gooden, 42, Mannington, felony escape
Sarah Francis Hammon, 34, Crab Orchard, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance
Johnny Heath, 69, Midway, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny
Darryl Arthur Henderson, 34, Beckley, strangulation; domestic battery (second offense)
Autumn Hicks, 20, Crab Orchard, embezzlement; felony conspiracy
Mindy Lee Honaker, 41, Eccles, shoplifting (third offense)
James Paul Hunt, 36, Meadow Bridge, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; possession of a controlled substance
James K. Mann, 61, Crab Orchard, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance; driving impaired with an unemancipated minor in vehicle; driving impaired with bodily injury; driving impaired; use of electronic device without handsfree; no child safety seat
Derek Lee Mitchem, 36, Beckley, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended - administrative; no insurance
Anwarr Raphael Pennix, 40, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Alexandria Renee Prince, 26, Fayetteville, grand larceny
Michael Jason Proctor, 35, Beckley, burglary; petit larceny; destruction of property; fleeing on foot
Ranny Lee Smith, 25, Beaver, contraband substance on grounds of Southern Regional Jail; obstructing a police officer
Amanda Jo Syner, 32, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense); felony conspiracy
Stephanie Marie Toler, 42, Beckley, uttering (11 counts)
Savanna Rae Turner, 22, Bradley, gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts); domestic battery; fleeing on foot
Tiffany Michelle Workman, 30, Mabscott, delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts); felony conspiracy
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 1 on the first floor on Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.
Tammy Dawn Adkins, 44, Glen Jean, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail (2 counts)
Frank Edward Bailey, 29, Beckley, fraud with access device (2 counts)
Thadias Blake Ball, 30, MacArthur, unlawful wounding
Holly Kristene Blevins, 35, Sophia, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts)
MIchael Kyle Brown, 44, Beckley, burglary; destruction of property; assault; obstructing
Corbett Maurice Carter, 44, Beckley, felony escape
Harold Frederick Cassity, 64, Crab Orchard, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (first offense); fleeing on foot; obstructing a police officer; possession of a controlled substance
Shawn William Gordon, 24, Detroit, Mich., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Austin Corey Heath, 23, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense)
Corey Colby Hicks, 23, Beckley, first degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust; mandatory sentence for sex offender
Steven Craig Johnson, 36, Bluefield, grand larceny
Joshua Aaron Lafferty, 33, Belle, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy
Rebecca Lynn League, 36, Beaver, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury; gross child neglect creating serious bodily injury or death; driving impaired with bodily minors in vehicle
Warren Wesley Lester Jr., 36, Shady Spring, driving revoked due to DUI (third offense)
Howard Wayne Long, 61, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Marlin Andrea Marrs, 51, Bluefield, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy
Ronald Jerry McClung, 40, Beckley, first degree murder; first degree sexual assault
Jimmy Dean Mullins Jr., 28, Oceana, contraband substance into gross of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy
Jenell (Rosenbaum) Parnell, 47, Herndon, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Teryn Jevon Price, 30, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny
Bobby Jo Richmond, 44, Bragg, gross child neglect creating risk of injury; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Rebecca Mae Richmond, 40, Bragg, child neglect creating risk of injury; felony conspiracy
Alffie Jean Saxer, 49, Harper, shoplifting (third offense)
Nathen Strauss, 22, Crab Orchard, wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault; domestic battery; brandishing
James Robert Thompson, 57, Beckley, grand larceny
Tommy David Tilley, 55, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Lisa Carol Vance, 55, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy