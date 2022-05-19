The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 2 on the third floor on Monday, June 6, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.

Courtney Michelle Amick, 31, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Derek Edward Cole, 39, Nimitz, forgery of public record; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; false information

Christopher Chase Daniels, 21, Crab Orchard, concealing a minor with intent to deprive the state of the custody of a minor

Nasir Dillard, 19, Beckley, wanton endangerment with firearm (2 counts)

James K. Dillon, 56, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Herbert Wayne Doss, 47, Crab Orchard, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy; battery on correctional officer

John Charles Frank, 34, Beckley, burglary; petit larceny

Justin Eric Gibson, 42, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Christian Michael Gilbert, 32, Coal City, wanton endangerment (4 counts); domestic assault (2 counts); brandishing; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of firearm; discharge of firearm within 500 feet of dwelling

Jimmy Gladwell II, 44, Richwood, shoplifting (third offense)

Jeremy Allen Haggerty, 34, Oak Hill, attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: burglary; domestic battery; interfering with emergency communications

Douglas Gregory Hill Jr., 39, Beckley, malicious wounding

Robert Alfred Jackson, Mount Hope, shoplifting (third offense)

Robert Houston Lowery, 47, Glen Morgan, driving revoked due to DUI (third offense); driving impaired (second offense); improper motor vehicle insurance; no operator's

Semaj Nygee Lowery, 35, Beckley, strangulation; domestic battery (second offense)

Michael Wayne Persinger, 31, Mount Hope, forgery; uttering; felony conspiracy

Christopher Dale Piercy, 61, Coal City, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

David Walter Pitts, 52, Beckley, felony escape

Curtis James Saunders, 27, Crab Orchard, child abuse resulting in injury; domestic battery (2 counts)

Kenny Drew Sayre, 75, Beckley, grand larceny

Elizabeth Evelyn Stephens, 40, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts); contraband substance into the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Paul Denham Stover II, 46, MacArthur, forgery (5 counts); uttering (5 counts); felony conspiracy

William Cody Thomas, 31, Stephenson, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; obstructing a police officer

Delante Lafon Thompson, 30, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts)

Hank Lee Weese, 34, Bluefield, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy

Ronald Dale Whetzel Sr., 52, breaking and entering; entering without breaking

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 1 on the third floor on Tuesday, June 7, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.

Jay Edward Bare, 26, Beckley, fraud with access device; felony conspiracy

Tabitha Marie Bolen, 31, Beckley, burglary; felony conspiracy; petit larceny

Adairrius Copeland, 21, Macon, Ga., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance

Martin Howard Crawford, 57, Cool Ridge, wanton endangerment (3 counts); animal cruelty; assault (2 counts); prohibited person in possession of firearm; shooting across road or near building; obstructing a police officer

Adam Davis, 40, Beaver, strangulation; domestic battery

Danny Vital Fortune, 41, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Marcus Terrill Fullen, 70, Beckley, wanton endangerment with firearm

Amy Faith Goode, 39, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense); felony conspiracy

Curtis Douglas Harris, 35, Beckley, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (first offense); driving suspended-administrative (first offense); improper registration; expired motor vehicle insurance; no insurance

Jarod Wayne Hendricks, 41, Oak Hill, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Jennifer Ann Lester, 40, Fairdale, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury

Kimberly Rosetta Logan, 45, Raleigh, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts); felony conspiracy (2 counts)

Marki Brooke Mounts, 24, Mabscott, fraud with access device; felony conspiracy

Rebecca Joyce Musick, 40, MacArthur, shoplifting (third offense); obstructing a police officer

Hayden James Pack, 23, Beckley, use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor; possession of child pornography

Talbert Mazell Pannell III, 39, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts); felony conspiracy (2 counts)

James Edward Peters, 46, Beckley, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (third offense)

Shannon Suzzane Riddle, 51, Beckley, forgery (2 counts); uttering (2 counts); felony conspiracy

Justin Ray Scarbro, 27, Bradley, grand larceny

Lashawn Deondre Shelton, 25, Beckley, domestic battery (third offense); unlawful detention; destruction of property (2 counts)

Kyle Kristopher Slaughter, 26, Beckley, malicious wounding

Keynan Leon Smith, 28, Toledo, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; transport a controlled substance into the state

Felicia Sockriter, 27, Bradley, child abuse resulting in injury; domestic battery (2 counts)

Stacy Lynn Ward, 27, Pipestem, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail (2 counts)

Donte Michael Webster, 22, Beckley, burglary; first degree robbery

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 3 on the third floor on Wednesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.

Fontana Lynn Blaze Adkins, 22, Beckley, fraudulent scheme; felony conspiracy (2 counts); embezzlement

Justin Tyson Brown, 38, Lewisburg, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Corbett Maurice Carter, 44, unlawful wounding; first degree robbery; felony conspiracy; fleeing on foot; obstructing a police officer

Zachary Ryan Coalson, 20, Stanaford, embezzlement; felony conspiracy

Joseph Jaleel Curry, 25, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender (2 counts)

Elbert Johnathan Davis, 47, Beckley, failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender

Donald Douglas Dicken, 42, Crab Orchard, fleeing with reckless indifference; reckless driving; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; improper registration; possession of a controlled substance

Herbert Wayne Doss, 47, Crab Orchard, first degree murder

John Charles Frank, 41, Harper Heights, fraud with access device

Christopher William Gooden, 42, Mannington, felony escape

Sarah Francis Hammon, 34, Crab Orchard, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance

Johnny Heath, 69, Midway, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny

Darryl Arthur Henderson, 34, Beckley, strangulation; domestic battery (second offense)

Autumn Hicks, 20, Crab Orchard, embezzlement; felony conspiracy

Mindy Lee Honaker, 41, Eccles, shoplifting (third offense)

James Paul Hunt, 36, Meadow Bridge, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving revoked due to DUI; possession of a controlled substance

James K. Mann, 61, Crab Orchard, gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance; driving impaired with an unemancipated minor in vehicle; driving impaired with bodily injury; driving impaired; use of electronic device without handsfree; no child safety seat

Derek Lee Mitchem, 36, Beckley, fleeing with reckless indifference; driving suspended - administrative; no insurance

Anwarr Raphael Pennix, 40, Beckley, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Alexandria Renee Prince, 26, Fayetteville, grand larceny

Michael Jason Proctor, 35, Beckley, burglary; petit larceny; destruction of property; fleeing on foot

Ranny Lee Smith, 25, Beaver, contraband substance on grounds of Southern Regional Jail; obstructing a police officer

Amanda Jo Syner, 32, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense); felony conspiracy

Stephanie Marie Toler, 42, Beckley, uttering (11 counts)

Savanna Rae Turner, 22, Bradley, gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts); domestic battery; fleeing on foot

Tiffany Michelle Workman, 30, Mabscott, delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts); felony conspiracy

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Courthouse Courtroom 1 on the first floor on Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with an attorney.

Tammy Dawn Adkins, 44, Glen Jean, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail (2 counts)

Frank Edward Bailey, 29, Beckley, fraud with access device (2 counts)

Thadias Blake Ball, 30, MacArthur, unlawful wounding

Holly Kristene Blevins, 35, Sophia, shoplifting (third offense) (2 counts)

MIchael Kyle Brown, 44, Beckley, burglary; destruction of property; assault; obstructing

Corbett Maurice Carter, 44, Beckley, felony escape

Harold Frederick Cassity, 64, Crab Orchard, driving impaired (third offense); driving revoked due to DUI (first offense); fleeing on foot; obstructing a police officer; possession of a controlled substance

Shawn William Gordon, 24, Detroit, Mich., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Austin Corey Heath, 23, Beckley, shoplifting (third offense)

Corey Colby Hicks, 23, Beckley, first degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust; mandatory sentence for sex offender

Steven Craig Johnson, 36, Bluefield, grand larceny

Joshua Aaron Lafferty, 33, Belle, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy

Rebecca Lynn League, 36, Beaver, driving impaired causing serious bodily injury; gross child neglect creating serious bodily injury or death; driving impaired with bodily minors in vehicle

Warren Wesley Lester Jr., 36, Shady Spring, driving revoked due to DUI (third offense)

Howard Wayne Long, 61, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Marlin Andrea Marrs, 51, Bluefield, contraband substance onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy

Ronald Jerry McClung, 40, Beckley, first degree murder; first degree sexual assault

Jimmy Dean Mullins Jr., 28, Oceana, contraband substance into gross of Southern Regional Jail; felony conspiracy

Jenell (Rosenbaum) Parnell, 47, Herndon, contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Teryn Jevon Price, 30, Beckley, breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny

Bobby Jo Richmond, 44, Bragg, gross child neglect creating risk of injury; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm

Rebecca Mae Richmond, 40, Bragg, child neglect creating risk of injury; felony conspiracy

Alffie Jean Saxer, 49, Harper, shoplifting (third offense)

Nathen Strauss, 22, Crab Orchard, wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault; domestic battery; brandishing

James Robert Thompson, 57, Beckley, grand larceny

Tommy David Tilley, 55, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

Lisa Carol Vance, 55, Beckley, grand larceny; felony conspiracy

