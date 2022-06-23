Raleigh County get $1 million from drug settlement

The Raleigh County Commission hopes to use the $1 million it will receive as part of a recently settled opioid lawsuit to fund drug education programs in local schools.
Commissioners voted to accept their portion of a $26 million settlement with opioid manufacturer Endo Health Solutions during a meeting in June.
The settlement was initially announced in March by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
This lawsuit, initially filed in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court, alleged that Endo mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing risks, according to reports made by the Associated Press.
The state alleged Endo rebranded a widely abused drug from the 1960s to keep up with competition decades later. The effort included a new name, Opana, and a new color.
According to MetroNews, the distribution of the $26 million lump sum settlement after attorney fees will be 3 percent held in trust by the state, 24.5 percent of the dollars would go directly to the counties and cities and 72.5 percent would flow directly to the West Virginia First Foundation for purposes of engaging in opioid mitigation strategies.
Raleigh County Commission Dave Tolliver said the county is still waiting to receive guidance from the state on what they can spend their money on, but he would like to see the funds used to teach students in the county about the effects of opioid abuse.
Tolliver said he’s already been in talks with the Raleigh County Sherriff’s office and the superintendent of Raleigh County Schools about starting such a program in middle and high schools.
“You’ve got to understand, I don't care if you're the poorest person in the world or the richest person, opioids have effected everyone,” he said.
“Once we get the money, get the guidelines, then we'll determine how we're going to spend it.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.