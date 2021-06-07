The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a structure fire near Rural Acres Drive, Raleigh County officials reported Monday.
Raleigh officials reported Monday that a fire occurred on residential property off of Rural Acres Drive in Beckley. The 911 Center was notified at 11:46 a.m., according to a Raleigh Emergency Operations Center dispatcher.
Beaver Fire Department, Bradley Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department and Sophia City Fire Department responded, along with Raleigh Sheriff's Office.
Temperatures were close to 80 while firefighters doused the blaze, but no injuries were reported and nobody was transported for medical care, Raleigh EOC officials reported.