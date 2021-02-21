Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. is receiving $1.4 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in support of Head Start services in West Virginia, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W,Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

