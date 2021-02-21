Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. is receiving $1.4 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in support of Head Start services in West Virginia, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W,Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Raleigh County Community Action to receive $1.4 million
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Allan Radford, 59, of Beckley, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. No services are planned at the time. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.
Frank Lewis age 80 of Mount Hope, WV passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. No services are planned. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Monday Puzzles
WEEKLY POLL
Should the U.S. Senate convict or acquit former President Trump for inciting an insurrection?
House Democrats began wrapping up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Saturday after a tumultuous morning in which they gave up a last-minute plan for witness testimony that could have significantly prolonged the trial and delayed a vote on whether the former president incited the deadly Capitol insurrection.
You voted: