The Raleigh County Commission will hear about 10 different property safety reports and three new county employees in regular session on Wednesday, July 5, at 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
The meeting falls one day later than normally scheduled because of the Fourth of July holiday falling on Tuesday.
The new employees are Carrie Bolen, appraiser, for the assessor’s office, and two janitors, Barbara Dean and Pauline Monk.
The properties that have brought complaints from the Property Safety Agency are:
• Winding Gulf Restoration Organization Inc at 105 Keese Drive, Helen
• TBLF Properties at 528 Burmeister Ave., Raleigh
• Sandra Sturms at 106 Cranston Drive, Cranberry
• Volusia Ventures LLC at 6404 Tams Highway
• P&J Real Estate at 144 Ernest Ave., Raleigh
• Grant Allen at 226 Wickham Road
• Shamika Jackson at 180 Ernest Ave., Raleigh
• Jackson Hole at 114 Dominion Drive, Crab Orchard
• Montanta Sky at 108 Dominion Drive, Crab Orchard
The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed by telephone by dialing 9978-990-5449 with an access code of 623858.
