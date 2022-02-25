Among other items on its agenda for its next regularly scheduled meeting, the Raleigh County Commission will open bids for new camera security system for Day Report Center.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a $145,000 grant for the Community Corrections Program for fiscal 2023 and approval of poll workers.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, at 10 a.m., in Raleigh County Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The call-in conference number is 978-990-5449 (access code 623858). People using this option are instructed to put their phone on mute.