The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. in regular session at the Chamber site, 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes approval of reimbursement of unpaid back taxes ($27,784.95) for the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation for tax years 2017-2018 as well as grant application approval for M100 Readers.
l l l
Per WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the state of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person.
The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call-in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com