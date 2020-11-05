The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chambers, at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
1. Call to order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1. Exonerations
5.2. Budget revisions
5.3. New employee – Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office – Beth DePolo (tax deputy clerk)
5.4. Approve Rezoning – Betty Moore – (Rezone from R1 to B1)
5.5. Proclamation – Raleigh County School Choice Week
5.6. Request for donation from the The Salvation Army for $11,000 to assist with the purchase of food and other necessities for the citizens of Raleigh County
5.7. Request from the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the amount of $14,953.09
5.8. Request for donation from Raleigh County Veterans Museum for $10,000
5.9. Retirement luncheon:
5.8.1 Review quotes and select the caterer
5.8.2 Approve date – Dec. 15th, 2020
5.10. Property Safety Complaints/Petitions:
5.9.1 AB594 (Mary Loraine Webb ETAL, c/o Chasity Boyd – Rogar Lane))
5.9.2 AB596 (Carl & Joann Martin, c/o Teresa Mason – 114 Heritage St.)
5.9.3 AB599 (Frances Jenkins Hill – 156 Old Turnpike Rd.)
5.9.4 AB606 (Joseph & Amanda Roebuck – 106 Cherry Avenue)
5.9.5 AB609 (Karen & Ron Lincoln – 163 Mahan Aveenue)
5.11. Motion to approve the Klockner Pentaplast PILOT Agreement
5.12. Approval of the Citizen Participation Plan (CPP) and Citizen Complaint Procedure (CCP) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
6. Old business
7. Public participation
8. Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements 8.1 Regular meeting minutes – September 1, 2020
8.2 Regular meeting minutes – September 15, 2020
9. Reports of officers and committee
10. Bills, communications and appointments
11. Receipts and disbursements
12. Adjournment
Next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held on November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in the Raleigh County Commission Chambers, located at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street. Beckley, WV 25801
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute
Per the WV Open Meetings Act Opinion 1999-08, it is the opinion of the WV Ethics Commission that allowing citizens to attend a meeting in person is not required if the governing body determines, based upon guidance issued by the Federal Government, the State of West Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other government agencies authorized to make these types of decisions, that it constitutes a public health risk to allow citizens to attend in person. The governing body may instead provide citizens with a call- in number for a telephonic meeting or provide access via a web link to a livestream of the meeting.