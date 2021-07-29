The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation- Pastor Ken Killen; Maxwell Hill Baptist Church; Beckley, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Assessor’s Office- Justin Beverage, Mapper
5.4 Request from Raleigh County Commission on Aging to fund meals and other services for seniors in
the Glen Daniel area in the amount of $4000 and the Coal City area in the amount of $3500
5.5 Approval of a 3% pay increase for Raleigh County full time employees
6. Old Business
6.1 Consideration of TIF Resolution
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Raleigh County Library Board- Regina Fairchild; Term expires June 19, 2023
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Commission meeting will be Tuesday Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.