The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation- Pastor Ken Killen; Maxwell Hill Baptist Church; Beckley, WV

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 New Employee Assessor’s Office- Justin Beverage, Mapper

5.4 Request from Raleigh County Commission on Aging to fund meals and other services for seniors in

the Glen Daniel area in the amount of $4000 and the Coal City area in the amount of $3500

5.5 Approval of a 3% pay increase for Raleigh County full time employees

6. Old Business

6.1 Consideration of TIF Resolution

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

10.1 Raleigh County Library Board- Regina Fairchild; Term expires June 19, 2023

11. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Commission meeting will be Tuesday Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.

For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858

Please put the phones on mute.

 

