The Raleigh County Commission will meet Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. in regular session in the Commission Chamber at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor/Senator Rollan Roberts; Victory Baptist Church, Beaver
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Approval of assessment services for new animal shelter for $8600 plus reimbursable travel expenses
5.4 Monthly report for the COSSAP Grant
5.5 A motion to appoint the Sheriff over the estate of Danny Keith Smith
5.6 Order to reinstate the will for Sabian Simmons
5.7 Removal of Coexecutrix on the estate of William David Holliday, Sr.
5.8 Approval of new street name of Wilderness Ln, located off of the 910/912 block of Bennington Rd in Cool Ridge
5.9 Approval of new street name of Joe’s Ridge Runn, located off of the 2091/2093 block of Mt. View Rd. in Cool Ridge
5.10 Resolution – Approve the Adoption of the WV Region I Hazard Mitigation Plan 5.11 P
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Minutes – Regular Meeting – 7-19-2022
8.2 Minutes – Regular Meeting – 8-2-2022
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Board Reappointment of Tom Cochran to the New River Gorge Development Authority – Term Expires 8/16/2025
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday September 6, 2022 at 10:00 am in the
AB561 (Joseph Sanchez c/o Rose Hicks 122 Third St, Bradley)
AB569 (Bobby Meadows II, 680 Cranberry Drive, Prosperity)
AB642 (Shelvy Murdock EtAl, 116 Dover St, Prosperity)
AB647 (Volusia Ventures LLC, 132 Dublin St., Sullivan)
AB651 (Dewey Graham. 136 Tommy Creek Rd, Rhodell)
AB657 (Estate of James Buckland, 127 Canyon Dr., Glen Morgan)
The next regular session will be Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m., also in the County Commission chamber.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION DIAL - IN NUMBER - 978-990-5449 ACCESS CODE - 623858
PLEASE PUT PHONES ON MUTE
