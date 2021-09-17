The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Some highlights of the agenda include: Consideration of Mills Floor Covering rezoning from R1 to B1, approval of Courthouse Grant Application from CFIA, approval of Trap Hill Little League Grant Application for $5,000, AML Pilot Drawdown #3 for White Oak Water Project in the amount of $13,789.50, contract Addendum No. 1 between Attenti US and Raleigh County Commission concerning lease product pricing and lost, damaged or stolen replacement cost of Scram Remote Breath
The Raleigh County Commission will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.