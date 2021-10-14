The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Luke Richmond; Gospel Chapel; Daniels, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Raleigh County Commission; Andrew Grogg- Raleigh County Animal Control Officer
5.4 Approval of Resolution on the Southern West Virginia Non-motorized Trail Authority from Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer
5.5 Consideration of a $500 donation to the 2021 West Virginia SSAC High School State Soccer Tournament
5.6 Approval of a grant for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office to purchase equipment to digitize and scan in DD214 from the West Virginia Records Management and Preservation Board up to $45,000 for personnel, record storage, shelving, equipment, and reformatting.
5.7 Approval of DUI Grant #22-07; Request for reimbursement from WV CDDP for $1863.12
5.8 Approval of DUI Grant Application from October 2021 to January 2022 from WV CDDP for up to $5000
5.9 Approval of DUI Grant Agreement #22-15 for up to $5000
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
8.1 Approval of Minutes; Regular Meeting- September 21, 2021
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Appointment of Mike Moore to the Raleigh County Housing Authority; Term expires 10/19/24
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute