The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Some highlights of the agenda include:
Proclamation recognizing the 2022 WV State Archery Champions - The Shady Spring Tigers; recognition awards for Lt. B. R. Halstead and Lt. W. R. Killen; grant agreement from the Dept of Arts and Culture for $26,645 for records management; opening a bank account for Piney View/Batoff Mountain sewer project; AML soft cost payment request 7 in the amount of $53,754.64 on the Clearfork Rail Trail project as well as AML quarterly report on the Clearfork Rail Trail project.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday June 7, at 10 a.m. in the Commission chamber.
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phone on mute
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com