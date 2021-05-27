The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation- Pastor Walter Leach: St. Paul Baptist Temple; Beckley, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Approve 2021 Tax Year Personal Property & Real Estate Oath Pages
5.4 Approve Bid for new roof on the Raleigh County Day Report Center; 115 Prince Street; Beckley
5.5 Approve Memo of Understanding for the Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD White Oak Waterline Extension
Project
5.6 Approve DUI Grant Application
5.7 Approve DUI Grant Reimbursement
5.8 Proclamation of Congratulations to the Shady Spring High School Sports Teams
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11.. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.