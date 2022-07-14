The Raleigh County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Rlaeigh County Commission Chamber.
The agenda is:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Estate of William Silas Addison, Jr.
5.4 Monthly report for the COSSAP Grant
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11.. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday August 2, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
DIAL- IN NUMBER - 978-990-5449
ACCESS CODE - 623858
PLEASE PUT PHONES ON MUTE
