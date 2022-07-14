The Raleigh County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Rlaeigh County Commission Chamber.

The agenda is:

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Invocation

4. Pledge of Allegiance

5. New Business

5.1 Exonerations

5.2 Budget Revisions

5.3 Estate of William Silas Addison, Jr.

5.4 Monthly report for the COSSAP Grant

6. Old Business

7. Public Participation

8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements

9. Reports of Officers and Committees

10. Bills, Communications and Appointments

11.. Receipts and Disbursements

12. Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday August 2, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

DIAL- IN NUMBER - 978-990-5449

ACCESS CODE - 623858

PLEASE PUT PHONES ON MUTE

