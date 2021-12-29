The Raleigh County Commission will have an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Roger Pauley, Cranberry Baptist Church, Cranberry
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Nomination and election of County Commission President
5.2 Approval of rules and regulations governing public meetings
5.3 Approval of 2022 holiday schedule
5.4 Approval of 2022 pay period schedule
To join the conference call: 978-990-5449. Access code: 623858
Please put the phone on mute.
The Commission will then hold a regular session.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. New business
3.1 Exonerations
3.2 Budget revisions
3.3 New employee County Clerk - Tabitha Jarrett, Deputy Fiduciary Clerk
3.4 Proclamation honoring the 2021 Independence High School football team
3.5 Acceptance/renewal of computer support contract from Global Science & Technology for IT services; $2050 monthly, $24,600 annually, January 2022 - December 2022
3.6 Approval for the entry of the order of precinct and magisterial changes
3.7 Approval of engineering agreement amendment number 1 between the Raleigh County Commission, North Beckley Public Service District and Lawson Engineering for engineering services for the Piney View/Batoff Mountain sewer extension
3.8 Approval of reimbursement request for license plate readers for sheriff's vehicles for $59,000 from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security
6. Old business
7. Public participation
8. Approval of minutes, vacation orders and final settlements
9. Reports of officers and committees
10. Bills, communications and appointments
11. Receipts and disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number 978-990-5449
Access code 623858
Please put phones on mute.