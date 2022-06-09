The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session on Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 9 a.m.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. New Business
3.1 New Employee - Chad Lilly Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
3.2 Approval of Clear Fork 2022 AML Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) Grant Application
3.3 Approval of Opioid Settlement memo of understanding
3.4 Approval of White Oak Waterline Extension AML Annual Report
3.5 Approval of Community Corrections Grant for the Day Report Center for $192,277
4. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber
116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
l l l
Conference call information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put the phones on mute