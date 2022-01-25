The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session Friday, Jan. 28at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Highlights of the agenda include approval of matching funds of $1 million for broadband in Raleigh County, approval of Gig Ready Broadband resolution, and selection of engineer, legal services, and internet service provider for Raleigh County Broadband Project.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the council chambers.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute