The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
The agenda will be:
1. Call to order
2. Roll call
3. New business
3.1 Approval of legal ads for proposed precinct changes and magisterial changes in Raleigh County
4. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Raleigh County Commission will be Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber at 116 1/2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute