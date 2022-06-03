The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Some highlights of the agenda include:
Proclamation recognizing the 2021-2022 Shady Spring High School Girls Volleyball Team winning the West Virginia State AA Championship, voting at new precincts due to redistricting, Raleigh Solar Project; decommissioning agreement, Clear Fork Rails to Trails deed transfer from the commission to Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, hearing on Mabscott annexation, protecting persons with disabilities, pay increase for elected officials, purchase of Kardex machine for voter registration from Allegheny Systems for $39,953.75, report from Lisa Strader from Southern WV Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, ISP for Raleigh County Memorial Airport broadband project, report from Chris Davis on opiod settlement, and DUI grant for Sheriff’s Department for $5000
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber
at 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Conference call-in information
Dial-in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com