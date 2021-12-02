The Raleigh County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Evangelist Scott Pauley; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Cola Raise
5.4 Raleigh County EOC Annual Update
5.5 Approval of Income Survey Study for the Harper Eccles Sewer Extension Project by Gary R. Hall for $13,125.00
5.6 Approval of Resolution of grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission to request grant funding for the Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD – Ellison Ridge Water Extension project;
5.7 Family Court Memorandum of Understanding; 2021-2026 Fiscal Years
5.8 Approval of Resolution of grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission to request ARC grant funding for the Clear Fork Rail Trail Phase II project
5.9 Approval of Right of Entry Agreement between the Raleigh County Commission and WV DEP or their contractor to enter onto the Clear Fork Rail Trail Property to prepare a Phase 1 Environmental Assessment.
5.10 Open bids to purchase accessory equipment for sheriff’s police vehicles
5.11 Raleigh Solar Project; Decommissioning Agreement
5.12 Resolution of Participation and Cooperation with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
5.13 Approval of dates for the 2022 Board of Review and Equalization Hearings
5.14 Approval of resolution to recognize School Choice Week in Raleigh County; January 23-29, 2022
5.15 Approval of legal ad for redistricting
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Reappointment of John Mandeville to the Shady Spring Public Service District; Expires: 12/31/27
10.2 Reappointment of Steve Zilinski to the Raleigh County Public Service District; Expires: 12/31/27
10.3 Reappointment of Todd Robinson to the North Beckley Public Service District; Expires: 12/31/27
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday December 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the
Raleigh County Commission Chamber, 116 ½ N. Heber Street, Beckley.