The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 10 a.m.
Some highlights of the agenda include: approval of drawdown #4 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Expansion Project in the amount of $22,500, approval of budget amendment request 1 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Expansion Project to move $900 from the construction line to the engineering line, and reappointments,
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday July 19, at 10 a.m. in the Raleigh County Commission Chamber, 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
Conference call-in information
Dial-in in number - 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com