Raleigh County Commission is ordering a Bailey Avenue family to clean up two properties within the next two weeks, or else the county will clean it up and place liens on the titles.
The order came after the county litter officer tried for nearly a year to talk the homeowners into cleaning up garbage from their yards and homes, which are in a residential neighborhood.
Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth gave the ultimatum during the regular meeting on Tuesday, after seeing pictures of the properties at 357 Bailey Avenue and 359 Bailey Avenue, outside of corporate limits in Beckley.
County engineer Detlef Ulfers presented seven “problem” properties total to Commission, along with proposed solutions.
For the Bailey Avenue properties, however, Ulfers passed out photographs to Commission and brought out “the big gun” — Raleigh Litter Control Officer Skee Barley.
“The problem is the amount of waste out there,” said Ulfers. “It’s just unsanitary.”
Tolliver looked at the photos and shook his head with disgust and disbelief, as Barley told of his journey to get the two properties up to county code.
“I began to deal with this property on Dec. 29,” he explained. “I got a complaint on the trash at this residence.
“I went out, found it was a valid complaint and issued a notice of violation, a clean-up order, on that date.”
Barley explained that trash was piled throughout the properties. One “hill” of garbage reached the second floor landing on the apartment.
“The depth of that garage is the width of that trash pile,” Barley said, referencing a heap of trash.
He said Gleada Thompson owns one of the two properties, and her son, Mark Thompson, owns the other.
On Dec. 29, Barley said, Mark told him that his niece was living in an apartment behind the main house.
“She wasn’t home, at the time,” Barley recalled. “I told him to be sure to have her contact me, also.”
Barley went back up to the Bailey homes in January to see if the family had been able to make progress, but they had done nothing to clean it up, he said.
He went all winter and throughout the spring to encourage them to get the lot cleared of trash. But the garbage just seemed to pile higher.
“I kept going back up, all the way up through May, all in an attempt to get them to clean this place,” he said.
Barley said he issued warrants on Mark and on his niece and tenant, “Ms. Lambert.”
The last person that he spoke with was Ms. Lambert’s son, who lived in the apartment.
“He’s the only one that made any progress,” said Barley. “He actually rented a U-Haul at one point and hauled off a couple loads of garbage.”
Barley never got a receipt to show where the son was taking the garbage. According to Barley, the son told Barley he had taken the garbage to the landfill at Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority.
The lack of receipt has made Barley worry that he will find the garbage in the wild, perhaps on one of the county’s trails, he added.
When Barley went back to the Bailey Avenue property, he saw that one of the homegrown garbage dumps had a tarp over it. However, he said, about 20 bags of garbage were sitting on top of the tarp.
“The basement of the house is full of trash, also,” Barley said, as the three commissioners pored over the photographs.
He noted that the trash dump is in the middle of an otherwise nice neighborhood.
“I’ve done all I can do,” said Barley. “His niece has been arrested. He’s checked into a rehab center.”
Tolliver first suggested 60 days for the clean-up, due to the large amount of garbage. Duckworth asked what the least amount of time they could be given would be and suggested giving them one day.
Commission eventually ordered that the Thompson and Lambert family must clean up their property within the next two weeks. If they are unable to get it clean in 14 days, said Tolliver, the county will send in workers to haul away the garbage for them.
Then, the county will put a lien on their property until they pay the county for the clean-up.
At Ulfers’ recommendation, Commission made the following property clean-up orders:
• Commission ordered Gary Wiseman to repair to a habitable condition or to demolish an empty house at 160 Shrewsbury Lane in Daniels within 60 days.
• Commission ordered Joe Tate and Betty Williams to demolish a structure at 453 Lester Highway in Hotchkiss and to cut vegetation, remove vehicles and get rid of debris within 30 days.
* Commission ordered Robert Workman, who has care of the property of Ethel Workman, to demolish a burned-down house at 176 Upper Rock Creek Road and to remove overgrown vegetation and to dispose of all debris within 60 days.
• Commission ordered an unidentified woman who owns the estate of Edward Richmond at 154 Union Hall Road in Stanaford to get a contractor to fix the roof of a house on the lot and repair it to a habitable condition or to demolish it within the next 90 days.
• Commission ordered Robert Ratliff to demolish a structure and move the debris from 6406 Tams Highway Road in Amigo within 60 days.
Prior to discussing the properties with Commission, Ulfers asked if any of the owners were present. None came forward.
“It’s been advertised,” said Ulfers. “We sent notices to them.
“I don’t see anybody.”