The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will meet on Thursday, April 20 from 10 a.m. - noon at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Guest speaker Bill Milam, Executive Director of West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees.
Raleigh County Commission on Aging to meet
