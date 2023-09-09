Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.