Raleigh County Commission on Aging reopening

Ophelia Moore, cook, left, and Joanne Peplowski, care giver, bag up grab-n-go meals at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging on South Kanawha Street in Beckley in this 2020 Register-Herald file photo.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is announcing the reopening of the Senior Center in Beckley.

This reopening will take place in four stages.

 

Stage 1

Monday, June 7 — limited opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dining room will reopen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Seniors will be screened for Covid before entering. Masks will be available upon request.

Grab-N-Go will change to an indoor Grab-N-Go through the dining room only.

Adult day care will be reopening on Tuesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Stage 2

Monday, June 21

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The dining room will open to full capacity. No reservations required.

The computer room will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The exercise room will reopen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 

Stage 3

Tuesday, July 6

The history and Bible classes will resume.

The exercise class and line dancing will resume.

 

Stage 4

Monday, July 19

Transportation to the center as well as to the grocery store will resume.

Satellite centers will reopen at this time.

