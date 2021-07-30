The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Some highlights of the agenda include a request from Raleigh County Commission on Aging to fund meals and other services for seniors in the Glen Daniel area in the amount of $4,000 and the Coal City area in the amount of $3,500. The agenda also notes approval of a 3 percent pay increase for Raleigh County full time employees
The next regularly scheduled Commission meeting will be Tuesday Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
For conference call information, dial in 978-990-5449. The access code is 623858
Please put the phones on mute.