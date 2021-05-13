The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Pastor Harold Newsome; Beckley Church of God; Beckley
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 New Employee Assessor’s Office - Mary Ann Hill Deputy Assessor in Real Estate Department
5.4 New Employee Raleigh County Commission - Steven Howell Courthouse Security Guard
5.5 Approval of 2021 AML Economic & Community Development Pilot Program Application
5.6 Corrective Deed of Easement with Hylton Family, LLC in the vicinity of Clifftop; Shady Spring District; Raleigh County
5.7 Property Safety Complaints/Petitions
5.7.1 AB-290 Bessie Stewart c/o Jeremy Lilly (432 Bailey Ave.)
5.7.2 AB-562 Rebecca Hamro & David Wriston (137 3rd Street, Bradley)
5.7.3 AB-594 Mary L. Webb c/o Chastity Boyd (111 Rogar Ln.)
5.7.4 AB-597 Robert Phillips (Nine Bark Drive)
5.7.5 AB-604 Betty Kelly (174 Old Grove Rd)
5.7.6 AB-611 Robert Phillips (Maple Fork Rd, Truck Lot)
5.7.7 AB-613 Richard Franklin Yancey (172 Tilden Rd.)
5.7.8 AB-614 Billie Jean Yancey (Tilden Rd.)
5.7.9 AB-616 Easy Street LLC (118 Saye Ln.)
5.7.10 AB-618 Mildred Crook (436 Bailey Ave.)
5.7.11 AB-619 Luther Milam c/o Bonita Stanley (117 Maple Rd., Stanaford)
5.7.12 AB-627 David Wriston (143 3rd Street, Bradley)
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.