The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation - Dr. Charles Bright, Pastor; The Wesleyan Chapel; Beckley, WV
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Exonerations
5.2 Budget Revisions
5.3 Open bids for the furniture for the new Sheriff’s Office
5.4 New Employee - Raleigh County Commission; Becky Meredith- Code Enforcement
5.5 Estate of Madrith Chambers
5.6 Release of identity for poling locations
5.7 Approval of purchase of (2) 2023 Ford Explorers K8B for $59,266.00
5.8 Approval of purchase of (5) 2023 4 Door AWD Utility Police Interceptors for $193,105.00
5.9 Approval of transfer of sanitary sewer system at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport to the Beckley Sanitary Board
5.10 Approval of Fair Housing Proclamation
5.11 Approval of Intergovernmental agreement between Raleigh County, City of Beckley, and Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
5.12 Approval of office space in the Raleigh County Courthouse for the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals
6. Old Business
7. Public Participation
8. Approval of Minutes, Vacation Orders and Final Settlements
9. Reports of Officers and Committees
10. Bills, Communications and Appointments
10.1 Appointment of Ernie Parsons to the Raleigh County Board of Zoning Appeals; Expires 4/5/25
11. Receipts and Disbursements
12. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday April 19, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber.
