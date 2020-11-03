Benjamin Hatfield, R……. 17,456
Benjamin Hatfield was elected Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Tuesday night, defeating incumbent candidate Kristen Keller in a 17,456-13,907 vote.
Keller, the Democratic candidate who was elected to the position in 2008, has always run unopposed during the general election in years since. However, Hatfield, who used to work in her office as an assistant prosecuting attorney, is thrilled to have the seat.
Hatfield, a Republican, ran because he said he feels Raleigh County needed to change how it was dealing with crimes in court. He feels he can make a difference.
“I want to help make this place better,” Hatfield told The Register-Herald. “To take it back and to change it to what it was at one point in time.
“I want to put teeth back into our judicial system,” he said.
Currently a civil litigation attorney for Farmer Cline & Campbell, Hatfield has been listed on the National Trial Lawyer’s Top 40 Under 40, and plans to bring Raleigh County more successes.
Keller could not be reached for comment.