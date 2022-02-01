Voters in Raleigh County will cast votes in the May 10 primary election for county commission, circuit clerk and board of education.
The Raleigh County clerk position is also on the ballot. Former Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter is running for this position as a Republican and is currently uncontested.
Van Meter, who is retired from the West Virginia State Police, was first elected sheriff in 2016 as a Democrat when he ran against Republican Stan Ellison. In 2020, he ran unopposed as a Democrat.
The Register-Herald reported in January that current Raleigh Clerk Danny Moore, who had served as Raleigh sheriff prior to being elected clerk in 2016, will not run for a second term.
For the primary election voters will receive a ballot for only one party. Registered Democrats will receive a ballot with Democratic candidates. Registered Republican will receive a ballot with Republican candidates. Those who are not registered under a party will be asked to choose either a Democrat or Republican ballot.
The race for Raleigh County Commission consists of four Republicans including incumbent Dave Tolliver, who was elected president of the commission in January.
Tolliver, who has served as a commissioner since 2010, is being challenged by Daniel Hall, Lucy Lester and Robert Mooney in the Republican primary, according to filings posted to the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office’s website.
No Democrats have filed for the Raleigh County Commission race.
Hall is a former state lawmaker. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Democrat in District 22 in 2008 and 2010 and to the Senate as the District 9 representative in 2012.
Lester is a resident of Coal City while Mooney is a resident of Crab Orchard, according to the secretary of state's website.
Three Raleigh County Board of Education seats are up for grabs in the upcoming primary election and are being sought after by their respective incumbents.
The board of education race is non-partisan, which means the victors will be decided during the primary election.
The Raleigh County Board of Education consists of three districts. A maximum of two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.
The current incumbents on the board not up for reelection are Jack “Gordie” Roop from District 2 and Richard V. Snuffer II from District 1.
The candidates running for RCBOE from District 3 include incumbent Larry Ford, incumbent Marie Hambrick, Clyde “CJ” Schuyler and David Shrader.
The only candidate running from District 2 is incumbent Charlotte Hutchens.
The candidates running from District 1 include Ronald “Ron” Martin and Brandy Stover.
For Raleigh County circuit clerk only one Republican and one Democrat have filed to run, according to the secretary of state's website.
This means incumbent Democrat Paul H. Flanagan and Republican Robert “Bob” McComas will have to wait until the Nov. 8 general election to face each other.
These are all the candidates for county clerk, county commission, circuit clerk and board of education who have filed for Raleigh County as of Feb. 1. Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 29 are received.