Raleigh County calls stormwater fee "illegal tax" on some residents, files lawsuit against Beckley and sanitary board

The Raleigh County Commission claims a stormwater fee imposed by the Beckley Sanitary Board on residents outside the city limits of Beckley is an illegal tax and should be eliminated for those residents.
Spurred to action by a rate increase approved by the Beckley Common Council, the three members of the Raleigh County Commission filed a lawsuit against the city of Beckley and the Beckley Sanitary Board on Monday, seeking an end to the stormwater fee imposed on county residents outside city limits and requesting all fees collected from residents be returned.
In addition to calling the fee an “illegal tax,” the complaint claims that county residents paying the fee have no representation on the board imposing the fee.
The commission’s final claim is that the Beckley Sanitary Board is not consistent on which county residents are required to pay the stormwater fee and which are exempt.
The lawsuit, filed in Raleigh County Circuit Court, has been assigned to Judge Darl Poling.
The stormwater fee has been in place since 2007, following the creation of the stormwater utility. In April, the Beckley Common Council approved a $3.66 increase on residential properties and an increase for commercial properties of an additional $1.22 per one thousand square feet of impervious area.
All property owners in the Beckley watershed are responsible for paying the stormwater utility fee including county, state and federal government parcels, public institutions and commercial and industrial parcel owners, according to information on the Beckley Sanitary Board’s (BSB) website.
During a 2014 interview with The Register-Herald, BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson said the stormwater service area was established based on a permit boundary of the urbanized watershed established by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s stormwater permit. The watershed includes areas outside the city limits that drain into the city.
County Attorney Bill Roop said the commission decided to pursue action against the city and BSB after receiving several calls from residents complaining about the fee and the recent increase.
“The county has been contacted by numerous representatives, outside of the city, that are paying this that have just been notified that it’s increasing and so they are now looking to take action,” Roop said. "(The commission has) done their due diligence. They've looked to see what is available and how they can help the citizens that they represent.”
The Register-Herald reached out to the city of Beckley and the BSB for comment, but those calls were not returned as of press time Wednesday.
In March when the Raleigh County Commission announced it was seeking an emergency injunction with the Raleigh Circuit Court against the stormwater rate, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold called it a “nuisance” lawsuit.
The complaint filed by the Raleigh County Commission on Monday states that neither the BSB nor Beckley has the right to tax residents outside of city limits as that authority lies in the hands of the county commission.
“(The city of Beckley and the BSB) had no constitutional, statutory, regulatory or other authorities to impose a tax on residents who live outside the City limits of Beckley for the purpose of increasing income and financial stability for (Beckley) and Beckley Sanitary Board,” the complaint states.
According to information posted to the BSB website, the increased stormwater utility fee will provide an additional $1.17 million of funding and will allow the BSB to complete at least $9 million of stormwater improvements over the next decade.
In addition to challenging the legality of the stormwater fee, the complaint states that county residents paying this fee have no representation on the three-member board which governs the BSB.
Those board members are Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, former Beckley Councilwoman Ann Worley and John Sadowski. These board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Beckley Common Council.
“The West Virginia Code does not prevent members of the voting board from being selected by the City, however, the City has intentionally avoided appointment of individuals from the County (outside the City borders),” the complaint states.
The complaint also states that not everyone in the watershed is being charged Beckley’s stormwater fee.
“We believe they have improperly drawn certain areas to be within this area, and then some areas have opted out of this,” Roop said. “How do you allow some to opt out and then everyone else to pay?”
Citing these reasons, the commission is requesting an end to the stormwater fee, or tax as they call it, and asking that the city and BSB refund the money it collected from these residents for this fee.